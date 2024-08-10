Here's Why The Tortilla Chips At Chipotle Taste So Good

In addition to the simplicity of Chipotle's tortilla chip recipe, which allows the quality ingredients to shine, there is also the fact that its crisps are handmade. They actually get hand-tossed with salt and lime not once, but twice, to ensure even distribution and maximum flavor.

Advertisement

However, in 2022, Chipotle announced it was capitalizing on the efforts of the AI-driven technology team Miso Robotics to test out a tortilla chip-making robot named Chippy. Chippy could follow the same recipe as any human cook, complete with a human-like tendency programmed in toward small variations in how much salt or lime juice was used at the end of the process. After much testing, Chippy was ready for its first real-world experience, rolling out in a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California.

Unfortunately, it didn't quite go as planned, as the ingredients gunked up the machine more often than not. "It just became way too cumbersome for the team to clean it," Chipotle's CEO Brian Niccol told Yahoo Finance. There was no word on the quality of the product; however, like with so many things, we have a feeling nothing can compare to actual handmade tortilla chips. The chain was in the testing stages in 2023 with an avocado-peeling robot called Autocado, so it hasn't given up its forays into AI entirely.

Advertisement