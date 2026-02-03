Svedka's First Ever AI Super Bowl Ad Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

If you're a fan of vodka and football but are not so fond of the ever-growing presence of artificial intelligence in our daily lives, we have some good and bad news for you. Svedka is set to break new ground for this year's Super Bowl by airing a commercial that is not only a first for its parent company, Sazerac (named after the iconic Louisiana drink), but also the first vodka commercial in Super Bowl history. However, the main talking point as far as this commercial is concerned is undoubtedly its substance, or lack thereof. The ad, named "Shake Your Bots Off," will also be the first Super Bowl ad made by artificial intelligence. This resulted in a final product that was more or less what you'd expect it to be — a bit sloppy, very creepy, and overall uncanny.

The commercial follows two robots (with faces that will likely haunt your dreams) as they open a bottle of Svedka, shake up a cocktail, and start to party. The two robots dance under a disco ball in a club as the song "Super Freak" by Rick James plays in the background with the revelation near the end of the commercial being that the robots actually can't consume Svedka without it going right through them and emitting sparks from their machinery.