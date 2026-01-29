The Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple Caught A Stray In Pepsi's Super Bowl Ad
If there's one thing that can make a Super Bowl commercial memorable, it's an homage to pop culture, and Pepsi's 2026 Super Bowl commercial is doing just that. On January 29, Pepsi released its Super Bowl LX commercial online and fans were quick to notice a familiar-looking scene at the tail-end of the ad.
The commercial follows a polar bear engaged in a blind taste test between two rivaling zero-sugar cola drinks. In it, the polar bear (who has become symbolically associated with the Coca-Cola brand) chooses Pepsi Zero Sugar. His dismay launches him "into a journey of self-discovery," per a Pepsi press release. He seeks therapeutic intervention to cope with his "newfound identity as a Pepsi lover" and, after longingly looking at restaurant goers enjoying Pepsi Zero Sugar, is handed a can of the zero-sugar cola by another polar bear. The ad ends with a concert scene, showcasing the two polar bears caught on the arena's jumbotron holding cans of Pepsi Zero Sugar as they embrace. Initially startled to be publicly exposed as Pepsi lovers, the pair of polar bears ultimately cheer the crowd on as the initial polar bear takes another sip of his drink.
The concert scene is an explicit tribute to the viral Coldplay kiss cam incident that occurred on July 16, 2025. Famously, two co-workers, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, were caught on the Boston show's jumbotron canoodling. They two abruptly jump apart after realizing their affections were publicly displayed. This isn't the only pop culture phenomenon represented in the Big Game commercial. The ad also overtly spotlights The Pepsi Challenge: a 1975 taste test that was revitalized last year.
The Pepsi Challenge and its undisputed success
The Pepsi Challenge alludes to a longstanding feud between Pepsi and Coca-Cola, inviting consumers to participate in a blind taste test to see who has the better-tasting cola. First introduced in 1975, the challenge was reawakened last year to prove what the company knew to be true: in a blind taste test, when biases are removed, Pepsi wins on flavor. (Pepsi calls this "The Pepsi Paradox.") In the recent taste test revival, Pepsi has its Pepsi Zero Sugar competing with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. After touring the nation and inviting over one million consumers to take the challenge, Pepsi received its confirmation: People prefer the taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar over the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. In 2025, Pepsi won 100% of The Pepsi Challenge national tour markets, with 66% of participants agreeing Pepsi Zero Sugar's taste is superior to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
As of December 2025, Pepsi achieved 30.8% YTD sales growth, proving its reinvigorated challenge aided the company's market reach. Pepsi plans to expand The Pepsi Challenge this year and even has events to look forward to surrounding Super Bowl LX. Like the polar bear in the commercial, participants can enjoy Pepsi Zero Sugar at the BAHC! Live San Francisco Fan Zone at Yerba Buena Gardens from February 3 to February 7. If you can't make it to San Francisco for the game, Pepsi invites its fans to enter the Pepsi Taste Wins Super Bowl Instant Win Game by posting on X using @Pepsi, #PepsiTasteWins, and #PepsiEntry while the game is live for a chance to win cash prizes.