The Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple Caught A Stray In Pepsi's Super Bowl Ad

If there's one thing that can make a Super Bowl commercial memorable, it's an homage to pop culture, and Pepsi's 2026 Super Bowl commercial is doing just that. On January 29, Pepsi released its Super Bowl LX commercial online and fans were quick to notice a familiar-looking scene at the tail-end of the ad.

The commercial follows a polar bear engaged in a blind taste test between two rivaling zero-sugar cola drinks. In it, the polar bear (who has become symbolically associated with the Coca-Cola brand) chooses Pepsi Zero Sugar. His dismay launches him "into a journey of self-discovery," per a Pepsi press release. He seeks therapeutic intervention to cope with his "newfound identity as a Pepsi lover" and, after longingly looking at restaurant goers enjoying Pepsi Zero Sugar, is handed a can of the zero-sugar cola by another polar bear. The ad ends with a concert scene, showcasing the two polar bears caught on the arena's jumbotron holding cans of Pepsi Zero Sugar as they embrace. Initially startled to be publicly exposed as Pepsi lovers, the pair of polar bears ultimately cheer the crowd on as the initial polar bear takes another sip of his drink.

The concert scene is an explicit tribute to the viral Coldplay kiss cam incident that occurred on July 16, 2025. Famously, two co-workers, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, were caught on the Boston show's jumbotron canoodling. They two abruptly jump apart after realizing their affections were publicly displayed. This isn't the only pop culture phenomenon represented in the Big Game commercial. The ad also overtly spotlights The Pepsi Challenge: a 1975 taste test that was revitalized last year.