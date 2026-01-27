The 11 Most Memorable Super Bowl Food Commercials Of The Past Decade

Ah, the Super Bowl. It's the one night each year that even non-football fans flock to catch the game, or at least gather to watch what happens in between whistles. We're talking about the iconic Super Bowl commercials, those mega-zillion-dollar brand ads that garner nearly as much attention as the game itself. Over the years, Super Bowl food commercials, in particular, have served up a proverbial smorgasbord. Brands have shown both brilliance, and ... well, blah. Some commercials straight-up slayed, hitting their punchlines right on cue, and keeping us laughing well after the 30-second spot ended. But we've also seen some ads that completely fumbled, ending not with laughter, but with awkward silence, and cricket chirps.

We each have our own favorites — ones that just nailed it in such a way that we kept talking about them the next day at the office. Some may still have us chuckling, or at least grinning, when we remember them today. But what is it, exactly, that makes a Super Bowl food commercial come in clutch? It's hard to capture the marketing magic in a one-sentence description, but we all know it when we see it, and feel it instantly: that moment when a commercial connects.

Those are the ads that we're celebrating today. From absolutely unhinged snack humor to plugs for popcorn that were criminally good, these are the Super Bowl food commercials from the last 10 years that still live rent-free in our heads.