Totino's New Super Bowl Ad Is A Dark Take On An Alien Film Classic

For the first-time ever, the beloved pizza snack, Totino's Pizza Rolls, is making their Big Game debut! This year, the popular name-brand snack is giving Super Bowl viewers an ad that's just as nostalgic as its signature frozen food favorite.

Back in October 2024, Totino's Pizza Rolls first launched an ad campaign where they partnered with the iconic comedic duo (and real life besties), Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, where they both starred as suburban dads who encounter an alien friend, "Chazmo" who ate all their Totino's Pizza Rolls. For the Big Game, Richardson and Robinson, alongside Chazmo return for the milestone TV ad to bring viewers "Chazmo Goes Home," which turns out to be an obvious, hilarious, and downright morbid play on the ending of "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial."

On Chazmo's way back home, he heads back towards his spaceship as he grips a large bag of Totino's Pizza Rolls that he's taking back with him. Chazmo says farewell to Richardson, Robinson and three kid actors who also appeared in the ad from October, as he waves goodbye with his four long fingers, thanking them all for sharing their Totino's Pizza Rolls. Then, the doors to Chazmo's spaceship begin to close, but they don't quite shut all the way as the alien meets his demise getting lodged in the middle of them — of course, the Totino's Pizza Rolls were still in his hand. Richardson and Robinson's comedic skills really shine as the duo shrug off the incident in front of the horrified children.