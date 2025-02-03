Pringles' Super Bowl 2025 Ad Assembles A Team Of Iconic Mustaches
He may not make tabloids often, but Pringles mascot Mr. P is a supermarket shelf icon. Since 1967, Mr. P — and his famous facial hair — have decorated cans of the salty snack. But the Kellanova-owned brand switched things with a recent Instagram post. In the image, Mr. P is nowhere to be found. Instead, four Pringles cans feature black-and-white silhouettes of famous faces. The purpose of the post? Teasing this year's Super Bowl ad. "For this year's Big Game, we called in some big stars for reinforcement," the brand wrote. "Any guesses on who they are?!"
Now, we don't have to wait to find out. The brand just released the advertisement, created by FCB New York, on YouTube ahead of the event. The 30-second spot features a minimally mustachioed Adam Brody, who calls for help after running out of Pringles at a party. Mustaches around the country fly off to his aid — leaving some famously furry faces bare. The faces in question? Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman, Los Angeles Clippers point guard James Harden, and Andy Reid, who helped bring the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl as head coach. Mr. Potatohead isn't spared, either.
The mustaches soar across the sky to a supermarket, where they strip the shelves of Pringles — nearly taking a young shopper with them as they carry the cans to Brody. I won't spoil the end, but I will say that the mustaches meet an unfortunate roadblock. "I'll just go to the store," Brody quips.
Pringles' Super Bowl ad is pure mustache mania
Pringles hopes that game-day snackers will head to the store, too. "This year, we're harnessing the power of some of the most legendary mustaches in culture to take our crisps to new heights, literally," Sarah Reinecke — who bears the enviable title of Kellanova's U.S. Vice President of Marketing, Salty Snacking — said via a press release.
Pringles has aired a Super Bowl ad for the past eight years. After all, Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for snacks — almost as big as it is for football fans and ad agencies. Past Super Bowl spots for the salty snack have been hit or miss. Pringles' 2022 Super Bowl ad stood out, but last year's ad came last on our ranking of every 2024 Super Bowl food and drink commercial.
The brand posted an extended version, too. It runs for one minute and 13 seconds, and it's worth a watch. Confounded birders and freaked-out cops add to the chaos. We'll see how fans react after the big day, but it looks like the playful ad will be a hit. "This ... is weird," one YouTube commenter wrote. "But ... oddly enough, I like it."