Pringles' Super Bowl 2025 Ad Assembles A Team Of Iconic Mustaches

He may not make tabloids often, but Pringles mascot Mr. P is a supermarket shelf icon. Since 1967, Mr. P — and his famous facial hair — have decorated cans of the salty snack. But the Kellanova-owned brand switched things with a recent Instagram post. In the image, Mr. P is nowhere to be found. Instead, four Pringles cans feature black-and-white silhouettes of famous faces. The purpose of the post? Teasing this year's Super Bowl ad. "For this year's Big Game, we called in some big stars for reinforcement," the brand wrote. "Any guesses on who they are?!"

Now, we don't have to wait to find out. The brand just released the advertisement, created by FCB New York, on YouTube ahead of the event. The 30-second spot features a minimally mustachioed Adam Brody, who calls for help after running out of Pringles at a party. Mustaches around the country fly off to his aid — leaving some famously furry faces bare. The faces in question? Parks and Rec star Nick Offerman, Los Angeles Clippers point guard James Harden, and Andy Reid, who helped bring the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl as head coach. Mr. Potatohead isn't spared, either.

The mustaches soar across the sky to a supermarket, where they strip the shelves of Pringles — nearly taking a young shopper with them as they carry the cans to Brody. I won't spoil the end, but I will say that the mustaches meet an unfortunate roadblock. "I'll just go to the store," Brody quips.