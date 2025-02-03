How To Add A Taylor Swift Twist To Your Super Bowl Spread

In a 2016 video interview with Vogue to promote her appearance on the magazine's cover, one of the questions Taylor Swift was asked was the name of her favorite food. With no hesitation, she answered "chicken tenders" (though she did precede it with the caveat, "if calories didn't count"). This item has since been enshrined in the pantheon of Swiftie foods, to the point where Highmark Stadium (home of the Buffalo Bills, last year's Super Bowl opponent) even added a Swift-themed, chicken tender-filled "Karma Quesadilla" to the stadium menu for the 2024 Super Bowl.

If you want to do things the quick and easy way, there are like a zillion brands of frozen chicken tenders on the market. (We taste-tested them for you. You're welcome.) You could also opt for tenders from KFC, Popeyes, or Chick-fil-A. If you want to go all-out, though, you can also make your own homemade chicken strips. Swift loves to cook, so she'd no doubt approve of the DIY option.

As for the dipping sauce, Swift doesn't seem to have stated a preference, but she was spotted at a 2023 Chiefs game eating chicken sauced with what an X fan account described as "ketchup and seemingly ranch." In honor of the occasion, Heinz announced on social media that it would be releasing a Swift-themed limited edition condiment humorously called "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch." While this product never joined the brand's permanent lineup, you can easily make your own by blending ketchup with any sauce that looks reasonably ranch-like. (Mayonnaise would work, while blue cheese dressing might make for an unexpected flavor combo.)