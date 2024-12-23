How To Make Fast Food Worthy French Fries At Home

As beloved as french fries are, few folks dare to make them at home. French fries — like most deep-fried foods — are time-consuming and messy. Plus, they never taste like the ones you can get from a fast-food joint.

But, if you're willing to put in the effort, it's possible to make fast food-style fries at home. Just ask chef Art Smith. The restaurateur and James Beard Award winner has served as a private chef for some very big names, like Jeb Bush and Oprah Winfrey. He has a mile-long list of TV credits, too, including Top Chef Masters, Iron Chef America. Recently, he opened Reunion at Chicago's Navy Pier, adding to his collection of restaurants. With his flair for Americana and Southern-style cuisine, he's a certified french fry pro.

"The key to mastering fast food-style french fries at home starts with selecting the right potato — either a russet or Idaho, as their high starch content ensures the perfect texture," Smith explained. "Cut the potatoes into thin sticks, then blanch them in oil heated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes." But don't throw away that oil just yet, they'll go back in the frying pan soon. "Let them cool completely before frying them again at 350 degrees until they turn golden and crispy." Prefer a thicker fry? Stick to Smith's advice. "For thicker fries, like steak fries, you'll notice a more pronounced, fluffy center due to the size of the cut, but the process remains the same."