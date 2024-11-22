You're Only Two Ingredients Away From Easy Pumpkin Bread

The fall season seems to reach its end faster and faster each year, and to keep up with ever-accelerating time, you have to find quick-to-whip-up recipes that can get you in the seasonal spirit before it ends. Pumpkin bread is a fall comfort staple, but to make it even easier, TikTok users have circulated an incredibly simple way to make it at home. This recipe — which requires just two ingredients — takes about as much time to make as it takes a TikTok trend to die.

The TikTokers suggest mixing a can of pumpkin purée (which is probably not actually made from pumpkins) and a box of spice cake mix. The two consistencies may be difficult to combine entirely, so using a stand or hand mixer would be best. Add the batter to a loaf pan, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the bread passes the toothpick test. The TikTok videos say the bake time should be around 30 to 35 minutes, but if the bread still isn't finished by then keep it in for longer.

Because of this recipe's shortcut ingredients and simple instructions, it doesn't yield quite the same texture and taste as a traditionally made pumpkin bread. It lacks a bread-like structure, and its taste isn't as powerful as typical recipes. However, there are small tweaks that can have large improvements on this two-ingredient pumpkin bread.