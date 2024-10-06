How To Keep Your Homemade Pumpkin Bread Moist

When it's getting to be that time of year where the leaves are changing colors and falling from the trees, and the flavors change from summery citrus to apple and pumpkin everything, you know it's time to bust out your loaf pan and bake a homemade pumpkin bread (just like March means Irish soda bread). It's perfect for breakfast, a snack, or even as a dessert, but just how do you keep it moist for as long as possible?

The key is to wait until it has completely cooled from the oven, and then wrap it up tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. You can keep it out on your counter (though in a cool spot in your kitchen) for up to four days — if it even lasts that long. Pumpkin bread, unlike regular sandwich bread or artisan bread, also keeps well in the fridge, thanks to the pumpkin purée and oil used in most recipes, which help it stay moist in the cool air. It will last up to seven days in there, provided it is wrapped up tightly before getting placed in an airtight container, like a zip-top bag or something made of glass or plastic, with a snap-on or press-down lid.