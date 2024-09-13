Here's What Your Canned Pumpkin Puree Is Really Made From

Most people know that there is a big difference between a can of pumpkin puree and a can of pumpkin pie filling. In fact, most recipes for homemade pumpkin pie will warn you to not accidentally grab the latter, but make sure you're reaching for the former, the one made from 100% pumpkin. So, it might come as a major surprise to know that what you think is pure pumpkin might actually be made from squash.

Now, a pumpkin is, of course, a type of squash. However, those round, orange types that you find at "patches," carve faces into, and stack on your front porch (basically, the ones we obsess over every fall) are likely not going into cans of pumpkin puree. The canned pumpkin powerhouse, Libby's, primarily uses a variety of squash called Dickinson squash for its canned pumpkin. Other brands might include Boston marrow squash, Golden Delicious squash, and even butternut squash (check out 15 incredible squash recipes here if you're getting hungry).

So how are these companies able to claim that their products are "100% pumpkin?" There are a couple of factors at play here. The botanical name for pumpkin, cucurbita pepo, encompasses several types of squash, not just one varietal. The USDA also does not distinguish between what a pumpkin is versus a squash when it comes to canned pumpkin, only that a product called "canned pumpkin" must be made of pumpkin or squash. As you can see, there is a lot of room for interpretation here.

