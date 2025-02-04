Lay's Heartwarming Super Bowl Ad Has Us Looking At Our Chips In A New Light
For many, the Super Bowl isn't just about football, but the hilarious commercials that come with it. Whether it's Uber Eats' ad with Matthew McConaughey or the unexpected crossover between David Beckham and Matt Damon for Stella Artois, Super Bowl ads often leave us laughing and debating which one got the most chuckles as we wait for the game to resume. But this year, Lay's is taking a different approach. Instead of a silly commercial, the potato chip titan has crafted a touching story about multigenerational farming. Directed by Academy Award-winner, Taika Waititi, the commercial follows a young girl and her efforts to contribute to her family's potato farm.
The story begins with a small potato falling off a truck. The girl then plants the potato — nurturing and caring for it, rain or shine — even going as far as to camp out in a tent, watching over her growing vegetable. Once the potato has grown, she proudly adds it to a truckload of other potatoes for Lay's, making her the hero of the commercial titled, "The Little Farmer." The best part is that the ad is inspired by the real-life Pavelski farming family. With the final frame reading, "Real potatoes grown on family farms across America," with a collage of images featuring hardworking farmers, including the Pavelskis, it's easy to get a little choked up at the powerful message.
Celebrating generations of potato farmers
The Pavelskis (Jeremie, wife Alicia, and daughter Charlotte pictured above), who run Heartland Farms, come from a multigenerational farming family. They specialize in chipping potatoes — a variety known for its density, perfect for making the Lay's chips we all love. While the commercial focuses on potato crops, Heartland Farms also grows green beans, sweet corn, and other vegetables. Oh, and the "The Little Farmer" in the ad? That's based on the next generation on Jeremie Pavelski's farm. Jeremie shared in a 2011 interview, "I want to give my kids ... the opportunity to join the family business." It certainly seems that his daughter will have the chance to carry on the family legacy.
The chip brand partners with over 100 farms in North America to produce the wide range of Lay's potato chip flavors everyone seems to enjoy. The commercial will air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX. So, while you're figuring out how many appetizers you need based on the size of your party for the big game, take a moment to appreciate Lay's heartfelt tribute to family farms and the generations of hard work that brings us those perfect, crunchy chips.