Stella Artois' Super Bowl Ad Reunites David Beckham With His 'Twin'
I'll admit that when it comes to Super Bowl LIX, I'm not exactly showing up for either team. I'm basically indifferent as to who takes home the Vince Lombardi trophy. But I am excited for the Super Bowl party food and commercials. If the latter are as entertaining as the just-released Stella Artois ad, it's going to be a great time.
In the 60-second piece, international superstar David Beckham walks into a pub where he orders a glass of Stella Artois. He greets his mum and dad, who proceed to reveal the fact that David has a long-lost twin brother –- hilariously named Other David –- who lives in America. Naturally, Beckham boards a plane to the United States and shows up on his sibling's doorstep, who turns out to be none other than Matt Damon ... with a similar hairstyle, mustache, and beard as Beckham. Oddly enough, the two do indeed look related.
After some banter involving cultural differences about food, Other David unexpectedly shows his prowess at kicking an American football. In an aha moment, Beckham concludes that his twin's talent stems from the fact that he drinks Stella Artois, just like he himself does. As they bond over beers and buffalo wings, they each compare their fame in a self-deprecating sort of way, with Other David taking a jab at Ben Affleck — Matt Damon's longtime close pal.
This is exactly the kind of commercial that makes me immediately want to purchase a six-pack of Stella Artois to enjoy during Sunday's game. The ad does its job well, using powerhouse personas and good-natured humor, plus ice-cold beer and classic game food.
Catch the beer commercials before the big game
There was a time, of course, when early releases of Super Bowl commercials simply didn't exist. Millions of people anticipated them and, therefore, stayed continuously tuned in to the live game in order to watch them all. It wasn't easy to do. Needless to say, I am here for each and every sneak peek. Stella Artois isn't the only big beer brand giving consumers a taste of what's to come; Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl ad captures just how slow Mondays feel, and Bud Light's ad is giving major dad vibes.
With beer being the unofficial beverage of Super Bowl parties, ads dedicated to brewskies are plentiful. True, there have been some terrible Super Bowl beer commercials, but Stella Artois hasn't made The Takeout's list. The brewer paid homage to "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude from "The Big Lebowski" in a memorable Super Bowl ad from 2019, and it made billboards come to life in a colorful commercial from 2022.
This also isn't David Beckham's or Matt Damon's first go-round in spiking consumerism during football's biggest night. In fact, Damon teamed up with Stella in 2018 to advocate for clean water in developing countries. In 2024, the Oscar-winning actor starred in Dunkin' Donuts' epic Super Bowl commercial as a member of a would-be boy band, while Beckham joined his wife, Victoria, in an ad for Uber Eats, in which they parodied themselves from Netflix's documentary "Beckham."