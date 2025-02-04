Stella Artois' Super Bowl Ad Reunites David Beckham With His 'Twin'

I'll admit that when it comes to Super Bowl LIX, I'm not exactly showing up for either team. I'm basically indifferent as to who takes home the Vince Lombardi trophy. But I am excited for the Super Bowl party food and commercials. If the latter are as entertaining as the just-released Stella Artois ad, it's going to be a great time.

In the 60-second piece, international superstar David Beckham walks into a pub where he orders a glass of Stella Artois. He greets his mum and dad, who proceed to reveal the fact that David has a long-lost twin brother –- hilariously named Other David –- who lives in America. Naturally, Beckham boards a plane to the United States and shows up on his sibling's doorstep, who turns out to be none other than Matt Damon ... with a similar hairstyle, mustache, and beard as Beckham. Oddly enough, the two do indeed look related.

After some banter involving cultural differences about food, Other David unexpectedly shows his prowess at kicking an American football. In an aha moment, Beckham concludes that his twin's talent stems from the fact that he drinks Stella Artois, just like he himself does. As they bond over beers and buffalo wings, they each compare their fame in a self-deprecating sort of way, with Other David taking a jab at Ben Affleck — Matt Damon's longtime close pal.

This is exactly the kind of commercial that makes me immediately want to purchase a six-pack of Stella Artois to enjoy during Sunday's game. The ad does its job well, using powerhouse personas and good-natured humor, plus ice-cold beer and classic game food.