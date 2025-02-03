Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Captures Just How Slow Mondays Feel

Many people agree that Mondays are simply the worst day of the week. After sleeping in and taking it easy for a couple of days, just the thought of facing another workweek is less than thrilling. But the Monday after the Super Bowl has got to be the Monday-est Monday of the year. All those drinks and carbs you feasted on for hours the day before keep your eyes shut and your body feeling like cinder blocks. Coors Light agrees, and perfectly personifies this particular Monday in its 2025 Super Bowl commercial.

To the tune of the 1966 hit "Monday, Monday" by The Mamas & The Papas, several sloths dressed in work clothes clearly struggle to set a pace on the first day of the week. Whether they're typing emails, taking spin classes, or pursuing bank robbers, they do so at an impossibly slow rate; They all, as it appears, have a serious "case of the Mondays." A voiceover proclaims, "Tomorrow, we'll all have a case of the Mondays." Leave it to Coors Light, though, to turn that case into a tangible item. The beer giant will release cases of its iconic beer emblazoned with the title "Mondays Light" instead of the usual "Coors Light." That's right, Coors Light changed its name just for the Super Bowl. It's selling a literal case of Mondays, but a much more enjoyable one at that.