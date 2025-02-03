Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Captures Just How Slow Mondays Feel
Many people agree that Mondays are simply the worst day of the week. After sleeping in and taking it easy for a couple of days, just the thought of facing another workweek is less than thrilling. But the Monday after the Super Bowl has got to be the Monday-est Monday of the year. All those drinks and carbs you feasted on for hours the day before keep your eyes shut and your body feeling like cinder blocks. Coors Light agrees, and perfectly personifies this particular Monday in its 2025 Super Bowl commercial.
To the tune of the 1966 hit "Monday, Monday" by The Mamas & The Papas, several sloths dressed in work clothes clearly struggle to set a pace on the first day of the week. Whether they're typing emails, taking spin classes, or pursuing bank robbers, they do so at an impossibly slow rate; They all, as it appears, have a serious "case of the Mondays." A voiceover proclaims, "Tomorrow, we'll all have a case of the Mondays." Leave it to Coors Light, though, to turn that case into a tangible item. The beer giant will release cases of its iconic beer emblazoned with the title "Mondays Light" instead of the usual "Coors Light." That's right, Coors Light changed its name just for the Super Bowl. It's selling a literal case of Mondays, but a much more enjoyable one at that.
Coors Light's big play for the Super Bowl
The Coors Light ad is genuinely cute, funny, and relatable all at once — and everyone who catches the 30-second version of it during the first half of Super Bowl LIX is likely to agree. But this isn't the first Super Bowl commercial to feature sloths; In 2022, a Frito Lay ad used the lethargic mammals (plus deer, bears, and alligators) to promote its Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos. Coors Light opting to select the famously sluggish animals is genius for the simple reason that we all know what Mondays feel like, and the animal's behavior in the ad makes us all feel seen.
Coors Light is a relative greenhorn in the realm of Super Bowl commercials. In 2023, Molson Coors ran a big game ad for the first time in 30 years (which, incidentally also showcased Miller Lite and Blue Moon, along with Coors Light). Some may think the company is still finding its footing — especially when it's competing against rival Budweiser's legendary Clydesdale ads — but it's undoubtedly holding its own. During the 2024 Super Bowl, Coors Light ran a commercial featuring LL Cool J engineering a rogue Coors bullet train, or "chill train," which was met with good reviews. Whether its cases of Mondays will aid in softening the post-Super Bowl slumber this year is yet to be determined.