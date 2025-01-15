Why Coors Light Just Changed Its Name For The 2025 Super Bowl
Coors Light is changing its name the day after the Super Bowl, on its packaging at least — and just for a limited time. The light beer brand knows that lots of people have a "case of the Mondays" the day following the Super Bowl (which is, as we all know, code for a hangover), so it's reworking its packaging to say, "Mondays Light." Yep, it's a good old-fashioned marketing stunt capitalizing on the last bit of momentum from the Big Game.
Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing at Coors Light, said in the press release, "Let's face it: all Mondays suck, but the Monday after the Big Game is the absolute worst. So, we thought, why not turn that classic 'Case of the Mondays' into a literal case of Coors Light? Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on the worst Monday of the year."
If people are reaching for the newly labeled 12-packs, I'm guessing it's a hair of the dog situation, which, let's face it, is only deferring the misery. But, hey, at least it's with a light beer.
Coors Light announced this with a series of silly ads
Coors Light introduced this idea to the world starting January 13, releasing a series of ads that said "Mountain Cold Refershment," which was deliberately misspelled. This was a nod to how foggy our brains can get when we have a "case of the Mondays," though honestly, I don't see any evidence demonstrating that a depressant will make one's typing skills any better.
Coors Light's previous ad campaigns haven't always been so "chill," however. In 2019, the beer brand took its very expensive ad time during the Super Bowl to trash the brand, alleging that Bud Light uses corn syrup to manufacture some of its products. We eventually took a moment to explain that corn-based products are a perfectly fine base for beer fermentation, just to clear the air. But this year is apparently all about the vibes, and Coors Light is hoping you'll cope with the drudge of the beginning of the year by kicking back with its 12-packs, whether it's Monday or not.