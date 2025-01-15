Why Coors Light Just Changed Its Name For The 2025 Super Bowl

Coors Light is changing its name the day after the Super Bowl, on its packaging at least — and just for a limited time. The light beer brand knows that lots of people have a "case of the Mondays" the day following the Super Bowl (which is, as we all know, code for a hangover), so it's reworking its packaging to say, "Mondays Light." Yep, it's a good old-fashioned marketing stunt capitalizing on the last bit of momentum from the Big Game.

Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing at Coors Light, said in the press release, "Let's face it: all Mondays suck, but the Monday after the Big Game is the absolute worst. So, we thought, why not turn that classic 'Case of the Mondays' into a literal case of Coors Light? Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on the worst Monday of the year."

If people are reaching for the newly labeled 12-packs, I'm guessing it's a hair of the dog situation, which, let's face it, is only deferring the misery. But, hey, at least it's with a light beer.