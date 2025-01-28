Super Bowl commercials are a strange beast. Every other day, we avoid advertising, but when the biggest football game and T.V. event of the year arrives, we all can't wait to see the ads. Companies pay millions for the ad space, then spend another bundle on making the spots. What exactly do we want out of a Super Bowl ad? If history is any indication, viewers like them to evoke some kind of visceral reaction, be it laughter, warmth, or surprise.

Probably because so many people watching the Super Bowl on T.V. are doing it at a party, the broadcast is frequently interrupted with commercials for social lubricants, like beer. Some of both the Super Bowl's best and worst drink commercials promote beer, usually the ones made by the major manufacturers, as well as favorite craft beers likely made by a certain brewery giant. The Super Bowl can feel like it's all just part of some kind of "Drink More Beer" campaign. No matter the exact brand, these ads pull out all the stops to get noticed and make an impression when so many eyeballs will potentially see them. That doesn't always turn out well. A great many Super Bowl beer commercials, particularly in retrospect, come across as crass, unfunny, ill-conceived, or gross. Here then are the worst Super Bowl beer commercials ever.