The Beer To Choose If You Think You Don't Like Beer

While IPA-loving hipsters may clutch their puka shells at the idea that it's okay not to like extra-hoppy, super-bitter brews; these beer snobs are missing the point. Taste is a very personal thing, and there's no need to force yourself to learn to like a flavor you hate. Not every beer is an all-out assault on the tastebuds, though, as beer expert LJ Whirley points out. Whirley, who is a certified cicerone (beer expert, for us laypersons), serves as associate director of culinary arts for Indianapolis' Newfields Art Museum. Her pick for the best non-beer-tasting beer is a Belgian style called lambic.

One well-known producer of lambic beers widely available in the U.S. is a brewery called Lindeman's, and Whirley describes its framboise (raspberry) lambic as "a gorgeous fruited beer, low ABV, that is sweet but not too sweet." She also feels it goes nicely with brie cheese if you're interested in a food pairing. Lambics are available in other fruit flavors as well, including apple, blackcurrant, cherry, and peach.