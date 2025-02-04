Uber Eats' 2025 Super Bowl Ad Goes In On Matthew McConaughey's Football Conspiracy Theory

To further drive home the evidence behind the NFL's goal to make fans' mouths water, Uber Eats cast of a wide range of popular personalities. Martha Stewart and Charli XCX make a cameo together toward the end of the commercial as Matthew McConaughey's team discusses this year's Super Bowl's food connections. Charli XCX chomps into a green apple; Apple sponsors the halftime show. A bowl of Caesar salad sits before Martha Stewart; This year's venue for the ultimate game is the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans also appears in the spot — totally on brand, digging into a plate of Buffalo wings. Our sister site, The Daily Meal, interviewed Evans about his experience filming the commercial, where Evans revealed that after eating thousands of wings on camera, he'll go for a salad, juice, or cereal, off-duty. Still, he admits, "I have cabinets in my home, in my apartment, full of hot sauce." And, of course, he encourages fans to get their game day wings on through Uber Eats.

The commercial wraps with a shot of McConaughey pitching the century-long conspiracy as a movie idea to "Barbie" director, Greta Gerwig, who hesitates to believe that football began as a ploy to sell more food. But did it?

Static Media owns and operates both The Daily Meal and The Takeout.