Uber Eats' 2025 Super Bowl Ad Goes In On Matthew McConaughey's Football Conspiracy Theory
Something about turning on ESPN on a Sunday makes stomachs rumble. Maybe it's the big players. Maybe it's the fans' roar. Maybe it's football's decades-long scheme to stir up the appetite of its massive audience. In its 2025 Super Bowl commercial, Uber Eats suspects it's the latter.
Matthew McConaughey headlines the ad's stacked cast as a suspicious conspirator who believes football was first invented to sell more food. The commercial tracks the history of football and its dubious connections with food to prove its original, shady motives. McConaughey's conspiratorial investigation begins at the game's invention where McConaughey purports the word for the ball, "pigskin," was coined to make fans crave bacon. After taking viewers on a historical journey of the game's development — which features McConaughey's portrayal of Peyton Manning as an "Omaha" steak salesman and raises eyebrows at Green Bay's "Cheesehead" fandom — McConaughey finishes with Super Bowl LIX's allusions to food.
Surely McConaughey's ears perked up over Travis Kelce's mom's football and wine pairings, as well as former player Rob Gronkowski's game day dips.
Uber Eats' A-list Super Bowl cast
To further drive home the evidence behind the NFL's goal to make fans' mouths water, Uber Eats cast of a wide range of popular personalities. Martha Stewart and Charli XCX make a cameo together toward the end of the commercial as Matthew McConaughey's team discusses this year's Super Bowl's food connections. Charli XCX chomps into a green apple; Apple sponsors the halftime show. A bowl of Caesar salad sits before Martha Stewart; This year's venue for the ultimate game is the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans also appears in the spot — totally on brand, digging into a plate of Buffalo wings. Our sister site, The Daily Meal, interviewed Evans about his experience filming the commercial, where Evans revealed that after eating thousands of wings on camera, he'll go for a salad, juice, or cereal, off-duty. Still, he admits, "I have cabinets in my home, in my apartment, full of hot sauce." And, of course, he encourages fans to get their game day wings on through Uber Eats.
The commercial wraps with a shot of McConaughey pitching the century-long conspiracy as a movie idea to "Barbie" director, Greta Gerwig, who hesitates to believe that football began as a ploy to sell more food. But did it?
