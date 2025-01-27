Uber Eats' 2025 Super Bowl Ad Will Feature An Unexpected Celeb Duo
"Honestly, Charli, when my agent first sent me your name, I thought it was the Wi-Fi password," Martha Stewart tells British pop star Charli XCX in a new Super Bowl ad trailer for Uber Eats. "Well, when my agent told me you were doing this, I thought you'd be doing the catering," the "Brat" singer fires back, prompting the pair to chime in unison, "We listen and we don't judge."
The 30-second teaser plays off the "we listen and we don't judge" TikTok trend, where couples and close friends film themselves revealing embarrassing secrets and harsh truths in a supposedly judgment-free zone. Neither Stewart nor Charli reveal anything too incriminating, though — at least, nothing we don't already know. After Charli quips, "I thought a Super Bowl was something you could order from Uber Eats," Stewart responds with a sly, "I thought it was something else." Was the star talking about her impressive jadeite dishware collection? Possibly. But it seems more like a winking nod to the bowls shared with Stewart's close friend, Snoop Dog, on their cooking show. Either way, Stewart loves a Super Bowl.
Uber Eats also revealed a shorter teaser featuring Stewart and Charli. This time, the 10-second teaser plays off the "this and yap" TikTok trend, where posters share their favorite settings for catching up with friends. In the spot, the stars sit down together with sparkly Uber Eats bags to share champagne and snacks.
What will Charli XCX and Martha Stewart's Uber Eats Super Bowl ad be like?
Fans can expect fresh footage of the pair in the final TV spot, along with a third unexpected celebrity, Matthew McConaughey. The Oscar-winning actor — who starred in a popular Uber Eats ad last fall — appeared in a separate teaser as Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka. McConaughey is a Super Bowl ad veteran: in 2021, he appeared in a Doritos Super Bowl spot.
Georgie Jeffreys, Uber Eats' director of marketing for North America, kept coy when it came to the content of the final ad. "We've really honed our teaser strategy over the years, and what we care about is content that gives a little bit about the idea, along with who's in the spot, and just makes people laugh," Jefferys told AdWeek.
Jefferys did reveal that the casting process was careful and deliberate. "[Stewart and Charli are] in the zeitgeist for different reasons, and they tap into different fan bases — they're also willing to be self-deprecating and get involved in the joke," said Jefferys. The pair certainly do have chemistry — even if they're from different worlds. Time will tell if the ad lives up to what we want from a Super Bowl ad, but we're excited to see the outcome, anyway.