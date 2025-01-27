Uber Eats' 2025 Super Bowl Ad Will Feature An Unexpected Celeb Duo

"Honestly, Charli, when my agent first sent me your name, I thought it was the Wi-Fi password," Martha Stewart tells British pop star Charli XCX in a new Super Bowl ad trailer for Uber Eats. "Well, when my agent told me you were doing this, I thought you'd be doing the catering," the "Brat" singer fires back, prompting the pair to chime in unison, "We listen and we don't judge."

The 30-second teaser plays off the "we listen and we don't judge" TikTok trend, where couples and close friends film themselves revealing embarrassing secrets and harsh truths in a supposedly judgment-free zone. Neither Stewart nor Charli reveal anything too incriminating, though — at least, nothing we don't already know. After Charli quips, "I thought a Super Bowl was something you could order from Uber Eats," Stewart responds with a sly, "I thought it was something else." Was the star talking about her impressive jadeite dishware collection? Possibly. But it seems more like a winking nod to the bowls shared with Stewart's close friend, Snoop Dog, on their cooking show. Either way, Stewart loves a Super Bowl.

Uber Eats also revealed a shorter teaser featuring Stewart and Charli. This time, the 10-second teaser plays off the "this and yap" TikTok trend, where posters share their favorite settings for catching up with friends. In the spot, the stars sit down together with sparkly Uber Eats bags to share champagne and snacks.