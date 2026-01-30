Ben Affleck's Go-To Dunkin' Order Is Simple (And Matt Damon Knows It By Heart)
Whereas some celebrities won't let any beverage that isn't ritzy touch their tongue, others aren't quite as bougie. Apparently, Ben Affleck falls into the latter group. In a recent TikTok video featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attempting to answer questions about each other, Damon was asked if he knew Affleck's go-to order from coffee giant Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts), and he hit the nail on the head.
Without much hesitation, he answered, "Well, it definitely used to be a large regular." Affleck confirmed that is indeed what he's craving when he needs a boost of caffeine from the chain he was famously featured in during a 2025 Super Bowl commercial. He noted that he will switch things up between iced and hot depending on the weather, but that's about as adventurous as he gets with his order from Dunkin'. However, if you don't live on the East Coast, you might not realize a "regular" has a bit more going on than the same order in another region.
Ben Affleck's regular coffee isn't without frills
To some, ordering a "regular" coffee implies they want it black –- no cream, no sugar, just an unadulterated cup of Arabica coffee. However, if you want a black coffee in New England, you have to specifically state "black coffee" (and then sit there while a barista stares at you like you have lettuce coming out of your ears). Throughout much of the East Coast, a "regular" means a cup of joe with cream and sugar. With his strong ties to Boston, Ben Affleck may not be interested in any of Dunkin's latest LTO's, but he does still like his coffee sweetened.
It's no surprise that Matt Damon is intimately familiar with Affleck's Dunkin' staple. The two lived together for some time before either truly made their mark in the movie industry with "Good Will Hunting" in 1997. Writing an Oscar-winning screenplay is surely thirsty work, and the two were likely running on Dunkin' throughout the process.