Ben Affleck's Go-To Dunkin' Order Is Simple (And Matt Damon Knows It By Heart)

Whereas some celebrities won't let any beverage that isn't ritzy touch their tongue, others aren't quite as bougie. Apparently, Ben Affleck falls into the latter group. In a recent TikTok video featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attempting to answer questions about each other, Damon was asked if he knew Affleck's go-to order from coffee giant Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts), and he hit the nail on the head.

Without much hesitation, he answered, "Well, it definitely used to be a large regular." Affleck confirmed that is indeed what he's craving when he needs a boost of caffeine from the chain he was famously featured in during a 2025 Super Bowl commercial. He noted that he will switch things up between iced and hot depending on the weather, but that's about as adventurous as he gets with his order from Dunkin'. However, if you don't live on the East Coast, you might not realize a "regular" has a bit more going on than the same order in another region.