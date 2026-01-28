Review: Dunkin' Valentine's Day Drinks Menu 2026, Ranked Dud To Stud

With a name like Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher, you just know the drink is going to pack quite the sugar punch, and it certainly delivers. The base drink is a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, which gets an addition of blueberry flavoring, all mixed with Plant Oat's oat milk (the popular brand of oat milk Dunkin' uses in its drinks). To finish it off, there's a dreamy (as the name suggests) layer of cold foam. The medium drink I had contained 290 calories, 5 grams of fat, 57 grams of carbohydrates, 42 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.

My first impression of this drink was that there was so much going on with it, but one note drifted to the front: It was sweet, even over the top. With both strawberry dragon fruit and blueberry, the drink amounted to something of a mixed berry flavor, like those classic creamy berry Creme Savers hard candies I remember from the '90s. This drink suffered from the same ambiguous flavor issue that many other mixed berry drinks have. It was too vague to be a specific fruity drink flavor and tasted muddled with all of the different components.

That said, I was impressed with how smooth the drink was, even though it's made with oat milk. There were no odd floaters to speak of, and the cold foam added a nice texture to the drink. Those looking for an ultra-sweet drink will definitely enjoy this one, but I found it too sweet, which is why I placed it toward the bottom of my overall ranking.