The Popular Brand Of Oat Milk Dunkin' Uses In Its Drinks

While it has many positives, oat milk isn't free of complications or problems. Sure, it might make you feel less guilty, but the biggest issue is its sugar content. Even without added sugar, oat milk has a bracingly high glycemic index, which is a pretty helpful gauge for measuring the impact of certain foods on blood sugar. It's mostly used to help folks with diabetes manage their diet and avoid or reduce the intake of foods that dramatically spike blood sugar, but it is a helpful way to help everyone stay healthy.

There is a raging debate going on about oat milk, with people saying it's bad, good, or that it's all relative. Oat milks indeed have relatively simple sugars that are rapidly absorbed by the body, particularly those with added sugar. The main sugar in oat milk is called maltose. Maltose is high on the glycemic index because it is composed of two glucose molecules. You could say that oat milk is basically creamy sugar water, although some will point out that oat milk has fiber and added oils, which can help slow down sugar absorption.

So, is oat milk really all it's cracked up to be? In moderation, it's a great dairy alternative. But for those sensitive to blood glucose spikes, it's probably best to stick to something a little less loaded with simple carbohydrates. And hey, if you prefer regular whole milk and want it to be cool again, more power to you.