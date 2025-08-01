The Best Plant Milk To Use For Creamy Mac And Cheese
There's nothing quite as comforting as a bowl of creamy mac and cheese — it's rich, satisfying, and easy to whip up whenever a craving strikes. For anyone following a dairy-free diet, there are plenty of boxed vegan mac and cheese options out there that work, but creating a luscious texture at home can be tricky. Whether it's because of your dietary preferences or because it's all you typically have on hand, finding the best plant-based milk alternative is key. We spoke to Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue, who shared that his go-to recommendation for mac that's creamy and silky is unsweetened oat milk.
"It has a naturally creamy body and mild flavor that doesn't compete with the cheese," Kook told The Takeout. Oat milk "gives you that silky texture you want without throwing off the balance," he explained. If you're substituting it for regular milk in a classic mac and cheese recipe, you can use a 1-to-1 ratio, just as you would with most other milk alternatives.
For those who aren't fans of oat milk, cashew milk is a close second for a rich and velvety mac and cheese, according to Kook. "It has that richness and a neutral flavor profile, especially if you're making a vegan version with a cheese substitute," he said. Cashew milk also has a subtle nutty undertone, which complements the cheese sauce perfectly. Kook also mentioned that soy milk is a decent option.
Plant-based milks to avoid using in mac and cheese
Russell Kook told us that while you can use almond milk, he warned that the thinner consistency is not ideal. It is likely to leave you with a runny cheese sauce. "Almond milk is fine in a pinch, but it's not my first choice," he said.
As for other plant-based milks to avoid using in your mac and cheese, here is Kook's advice: "Coconut milk is a tough one unless you're intentionally leaning into that flavor. It's strong and can make the dish taste more like dessert. Same goes for rice milk; it's way too thin and can leave your sauce watery instead of creamy."
Whether using oat milk or another dairy-free alternative, Kook also said that any flavored or sweetened milks are definitely not good choices. These can clash with the savory taste of this dish, making it oddly sweet.