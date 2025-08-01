The Best Plant Milk To Use For Creamy Mac And Cheese

There's nothing quite as comforting as a bowl of creamy mac and cheese — it's rich, satisfying, and easy to whip up whenever a craving strikes. For anyone following a dairy-free diet, there are plenty of boxed vegan mac and cheese options out there that work, but creating a luscious texture at home can be tricky. Whether it's because of your dietary preferences or because it's all you typically have on hand, finding the best plant-based milk alternative is key. We spoke to Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue, who shared that his go-to recommendation for mac that's creamy and silky is unsweetened oat milk.

"It has a naturally creamy body and mild flavor that doesn't compete with the cheese," Kook told The Takeout. Oat milk "gives you that silky texture you want without throwing off the balance," he explained. If you're substituting it for regular milk in a classic mac and cheese recipe, you can use a 1-to-1 ratio, just as you would with most other milk alternatives.

For those who aren't fans of oat milk, cashew milk is a close second for a rich and velvety mac and cheese, according to Kook. "It has that richness and a neutral flavor profile, especially if you're making a vegan version with a cheese substitute," he said. Cashew milk also has a subtle nutty undertone, which complements the cheese sauce perfectly. Kook also mentioned that soy milk is a decent option.