Arabica Vs Robusta: The Difference Between The Most Common Coffee Species

Most people know how they like to take their coffee. (If you don't, here's how to order coffee as a total beginner.) You might be into strong espressos or milder lattes, for instance. But not everyone gives too much thought to their bean choice. And, yes, it does make a difference. If you want to take your relationship with coffee to the next level, you need to know about the two most common coffee bean species: arabica and robusta.

The difference between these two species lies in their origin, strength, taste, and ability to withstand diseases. Robusta comes from the central and western sub-Saharan African regions, and is grown in around 20 countries globally. This species can withstand warmer climates, meaning it can be grown in more places than arabica can. It's also more "robust," as it's less likely to be affected by diseases and pests. Arabica, on the other hand, is quite delicate. Native to Ethiopia, it thrives in mild, tropical climates like those near the equator. This picky species is more likely to be affected by diseases and is a bit harder to grow than robusta.

Some countries like Brazil (which is the country that produces the most coffee in the world) grow both species. Others specialize in one. For instance, Colombia only grows arabica. Of course, once roasted and ground, both coffees look the same. So, why should consumers care about which one they're drinking? The answer boils down to taste.