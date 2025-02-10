Dunkin Ran The Extra Mile With Its 2025 Super Bowl 'Movie'
Dunkin's 2025 Super Bowl ad — or rather – Super Bowl Movie, "DunKings 2: The Movie" is as epic as it gets. In 2024, viewers watched as Ben Affleck unleashed his inner pop star. In the sequel, Affleck takes on his competitors at the Battle of the Coffee Bands. This isn't just a regular seven-minute advertisement, it's star-studded from start to finish with everyone from Casey Affleck to the beloved duo, Jay and Silent Bob.
Affleck runs on Dunkin' as he dons his Juicy Tracksuit again and hypes up the coffee brand more than ever. If the tracksuit isn't enough for you, Jeremy Strong, who is in a barrel of coffee beans, will surely bring out the part of you that yearns for a cup of fresh Dunkin's coffee. Sure, Dunkin' made itself look pretty darn good in this year's movie, but the brand did even better at comically tearing down its enemies, er, other coffee brands.
Affleck and Dunkin' are dissing the competition, respectfully
Ben Affleck and Dunkin' began their relationship in 1997 when he appeared in Good Will Hunting, and his character brought Matt Damon's character a Dunkin' coffee. Over the years, Affleck's loyalty became apparent — and entertaining — as photos of him with his Dunkin' coffee repeatedly went viral.
Affleck continues to deliver entertainment by bashing Dunkin's coffee competitors. The creativity it takes to subtly bring down your opponents without so much as mentioning their names is something Dunkin' accomplished with ease. The clown you wouldn't want to run into on the streets (or anywhere), the inmate burger, the silverfish — we see you, Dunkin'.
"DunKings 2: The Movie" wastes no time taking everything to the next level of absurdity, with Redcoats representing the most complex "hipster" coffee most of us have enjoyed at one time or another. Don't worry, though; Paul Revere makes an appearance as well. Dunkin's 2025 Super Bowl movie accomplishes a lot in just shy of seven minutes, but more than anything, it'll make viewers want to immerse themselves in the beans and the DunKings menu.