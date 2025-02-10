Dunkin Ran The Extra Mile With Its 2025 Super Bowl 'Movie'

Ben Affleck and Dunkin' began their relationship in 1997 when he appeared in Good Will Hunting, and his character brought Matt Damon's character a Dunkin' coffee. Over the years, Affleck's loyalty became apparent — and entertaining — as photos of him with his Dunkin' coffee repeatedly went viral.

Affleck continues to deliver entertainment by bashing Dunkin's coffee competitors. The creativity it takes to subtly bring down your opponents without so much as mentioning their names is something Dunkin' accomplished with ease. The clown you wouldn't want to run into on the streets (or anywhere), the inmate burger, the silverfish — we see you, Dunkin'.

"DunKings 2: The Movie" wastes no time taking everything to the next level of absurdity, with Redcoats representing the most complex "hipster" coffee most of us have enjoyed at one time or another. Don't worry, though; Paul Revere makes an appearance as well. Dunkin's 2025 Super Bowl movie accomplishes a lot in just shy of seven minutes, but more than anything, it'll make viewers want to immerse themselves in the beans and the DunKings menu.