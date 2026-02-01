14 Budget-Friendly Super Bowl Party Snacks That'll Score Big (Even If Your Team Doesn't)

Are you ready for some wings, poppers, chips, dips, and plenty of processed cheese? Over 63 million Americans are planning to host a Super Bowl watch party for this year's matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. If you're a football fan in the Pacific Northwest, you may already be on the losing end of this battle when it comes to game-day eats. According to recent analysis by The Action Network, Seattle is the most expensive U.S. city to host a Super Bowl bash, with food and drink costs adding up to $18.30 per guest.

Wherever your loyalty lies this Super Bowl Sunday, grocery prices are on the rise. But that doesn't necessarily mean you have to make cuts to your impressive spread. Our tasty strategy: Call DIY snacks up to the starting lineup. The following homemade recipes rely on minimal ingredients, pantry staples, and a few viral hacks to keep your buffet — and budget — on the winning side of the scoreboard.