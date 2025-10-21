This Baking Pan Is Exactly What You Need To Make Nachos For A Crowd

If you're looking to try this technique, it's easy and low-mess as long as you own a Bundt pan. Nachos have been around a long time, and there are numerous versions and hacks. In this case, the ingredients are pretty much the same, even if the structure is new. It's also quick — you can do it in less than 30 minutes!

You'll want sturdy tortilla chips, shredded cheese, cooked protein of your choice, various taco seasonings, sour cream, and any other toppings you enjoy. Ensure you lubricate your Bundt pan with non-stick spray, then start assembling. Put cheese in the very bottom of the pan, as well as any sauces you're adding. You should only select cheeses that will melt well for nachos. Then add your protein and a loose layer of tortilla chips. Repeat this process as many times as you want for multiple layers of goodness. You can also include sour cream or wait to top the nachos with it at the end. Place the pan open-side-up into an oven preheated to 450 degrees. You'll only need to heat them for about 10 minutes.

Now comes the fun part. Remove the pan, flip it onto a serving platter, and give a little tap or shake to free the nachos inside. Lift the pan away, and you'll be left with what looks like a big steaming nacho donut. You can put guac or sour cream in the middle for your guests to add to their plate or leave the center empty for a unique presentation. The layered nachos will hold their heat and shape better during the party and provide your company with well-covered nacho chips wherever they pull from.