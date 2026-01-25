Forget Nachos — Totchos Are The Super Bowl Show Stopper Your Party Needs

How time flies. We just put away the Christmas decorations and now it's time for the great February Food Fest. We're not talking about Valentine's Day, a holiday whose true purpose is to celebrate our love for all things chocolate, nor are we discussing the lucky foods of Lunar New Year just yet. Before we hit either of those milestones, we have Super Bowl spreads to prepare. A high proportion of watch parties will likely be serving nachos. If you want to switch things up just a little, though, you can opt for something similar (and rhyming) — totchos, the dish that mashes up a Mexican-style snack with a Midwestern hotdish.

Tater tots are the not-so-secret ingredient that puts the "tot" in totchos. To make them, start by baking up a bag of the frozen kind. (Do non-frozen tater tots even exist?) After they're done, go to town with the nacho toppings. Sprinkle on some shredded cheese first so it melts (you can put the tots back into the still-warm oven to facilitate this), then layer on cooked ground beef, chorizo, shredded chicken, beans, diced tomatoes, sliced green onions, pickled jalapeños, salsa, guacamole, sour cream ... you know the drill. One upside of totchos over nachos is that the former are less likely to turn soggy since the potato base is already on the squishy side. The downside is that a tot, unlike a chip, can't really serve as a standalone vessel for conveying toppings to your mouth, so individual plates or bowls and a serving spoon are an absolute necessity.