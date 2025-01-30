Who Invented Totchos (Tater Tot Nachos)?

Totchos, or tater tot nachos, can usually be found in the appetizer section of most sports bar and grill-type establishments. But the dish's origin has as many layers as the totchos toppings. From its roots in TexMex cuisine to its debut on the menu of a pub in Oregon, we have many to thank for totchos.

The late Jim Parker, former journalist and co-owner of Oaks Bottom Public House in Portland, Oregon, is credited as being the inventor of totchos. Parker introduced totchos to the pub's menu in 2006, despite some skepticism from his fellow co-owner Jerry Fechter who considered the idea "stoner food." The tater tots — covered in melted cheddar and jack cheese, black olives, sour cream, and jalapeños — were a major hit. But while Parker was a beloved fixture of the community, his role in the creation of totchos is mostly just in the name. Fechter notes that before the dish got its catchy name, Colorado-native Parker said he had seen it made back in his home state before bringing the idea to the Oaks Bottom Public House in Oregon.

The state of Oregon is home to the tater tot side of totchos, being that it's where the Ore-Ida food company debuted the product in 1954. But, it's the nacho side of history — and its link to Mexican cuisine — that adds yet another layer to the totchos tale.