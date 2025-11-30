Where To Find The Best Chowder In New England
If you grew up anywheah between Bridgeport and Bar Harbor, you already know that clam chowdah is more than a meal in a mug. For New Englanders, this chunky, creamy, seafood-y dish is practically a personality trait. Yessir; folks in this corner of the nation take clam chowder very seriously, and have strong opinions about it too.
Ask a New Englander where to find the best clam chowder, and you'll launch a heated debate; maybe even scoring an invite to some local hole-in-the-wall where "the real stuff" is served steaming. However, we'd be remiss to not admit that clam chowder is often a love-it-or-leave-it scenario. Some folks get skeeved out just thinking about slimy clams swimming in a creamy sea of chunky mystery (we know the menu says potatoes and onions, but still). Fair enough, but it's sacred around here.
Throughout New England, nearly every seaside shack, white-linen restaurant, and weather-beaten mom n' pop stop claims they've got "the best clam chowder in New England" — and some of them might be right. We wanted to help cut through all the red tape of hunting for yourself (as delicious as that would be), so we came up with this guide on where to find the best chowder in New England. We explored reviews, sought opinions from locals, and tried these chowders ourselves where possible. Stick around after reading, because we'll break down our methodology even further.
Boston Sail Loft
If there's one Boston joint that treats clam chowder like the sacred New England non-soup it is, it's the Boston Sail Loft. Since 1984, this North End waterfront favorite has served (and scooped) up seafood classics with harbor view so close you could practically dip a spoon right into the Atlantic sea. While the entire menu is hailed as impressive, it's Sail Loft's iconic overflowing mug of clam chowder – with creamy broth bubbling over the rim like it's trying to escape — that earns the highest marks.
In fact, some folks say it's got superpowers, like some kind of edible, brain-altering alchemy that'll have you staring into the mug and wondering where it's been all your life. This isn't one of those dainty cups that shows up half-full and leaves you feelin' big mad. Naw siree, this is a chowdah-paloozah; packed with clam chunks, buttery creamy broth, and that little signature freckle of dill fleck.
The restaurant has earned Best of Boston recognition in 2018, 2019, and 2022. Reviewers across Insta, TikTok, and every food guide worth its salt swear this clam chowder is top of the heap, the richest in Boston, and maybe the closest you'll get to fresh from the sea without boarding a boat to snag ingredients yourself.
Union Oyster House
Union Oyster House might just be the cathedral where clam chowders lovers come to worship. This hallowed seafood eatery happens to be the oldest continually operating restaurant and bar in the country. Even more impressive? These folks have ladled out Union's famous New England clam chowder since 1836. When we say this place has history, we aren't kidding. These walls have played host to multiple presidents over the years, who dine and perhaps talk politics over steaming mugs of chowder.
Labeled as "A Boston Classic," this dish is served by the cup or bowl — but let's be real; you'll want the bowl. The chowder is award-winning, nationally recognized, and so iconic that news crews film behind-the-scenes segments just to sneak a peek at how this creamy masterpiece becomes magic somewhere between the sea and diner's spoons. Locals swear the flavor slaps, largely thanks to the hearty body which is chock-full of potatoes and local clams. It's the sort of menu item that feels like it's been perfected over centuries (and it has).
When a restaurant manages to earn National Historic Landmark status and makes chowder good enough to pull presidents through the door? Yeah, that's a wicked pissa.
Atlantic Fish Company
Some places charm diners with fancy decor and fine china, but Atlantic Fish Company wins hearts by handing over a bread bowl that's the equivalent of an express ticket to New England bliss. This Back Bay favorite eatery has piled up Diners' Choice awards three years running (2023, 2024, 2025), but the chowder is its real trophy.
There's something magical about chowder in a bread bowl; the way that warm potato-and-clam goodness sinks into the doughy walls juuuuuust right. Lip-smacking, weak-in-the-knees, bread-meet-creamy-brined-clam bliss. Reviewers go gaga over how thick and filling the chowder is (none of that watery nonsense), and local news even filmed a whole segment watching Atlantic's kitchen prep the dish. Once you see how generous Atlantic Fish Company is with its clams, you understand the hype immediately.
The chowder can be purchased in cups of course, but you'll want the bread bowl if reviews are any indication. Just be warned: One bite of such a scrumptious dish might ruin all future chowder relationships for you.
Gilbert's Chowder House
Did you know that Maine once tried to outlaw tomatoes from clam chowders? This might sound crazy, but it's easy to see why Mainers didn't want to mess with perfection once you've tried OG New England clam chowder. In fact, if Maine had a contest for keeping that purist-style clam chowder recipe alive, it might be Gilbert's Chowder House sitting pretty on a golden pedestal; maybe even sporting a crown made of quahogs.
This Portland institution has won awards for decades, and chowder-lovers say it's classic clam mix is as close to perfection as New England chowder can possibly get. Reviewers call it the best clam chowder in New England; describing it as thick, ultra-creamy, and loaded with fresh seafood. The dish is available in any size from small to large — but most recommend the bread bowl, because that crusty golden exterior soaks everything up like a champ.
Need any extra incentive? Gilbert's has even been immortalized with a nod on The Simpsons. If a chowder shack's iconic enough to make Springfield talk? D'oh! That's divine.
Saltie Girl
Boston's got plenty of old-school clam chowder legends, but Saltie Girl? She's a relatively new kid on the block, and already skyrocketing to popular girl status. Founded by Kathy Sidell– who grew up with seawater in her veins thanks to a childhood spent sailing the East Coast — Saltie Girl is all about dishes featuring sustainable seafood treated with wicked serious respect.
The clam chowder sits on the small plates menu, but there's nothing small about its flavor. While this is a New England chowder, it isn't quite as heavy and stick-to-your-ribs as the OGs. Saltie Girl's version is more bright and light, with potato, celery, bacon, and a fried clam that reviewers swear is the dish's crowning glory. TikTokers call it their fave in Boston, claiming the chowder is the best they've ever had and absolutely worth the price tag.
Boston Globe readers agree, with rave reviews praising its complexity, richness, and the chef's approach — such as including skin-on potatoes to add texture, plus a pop of fresh chives to cheer everything up. Even celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski and Gwyneth Paltrow have been spotted here, cementing Saltie Girl's star status.
Captain Parker's Pub
Captain Parker's Triple Crown clam chowder is thick, creamy, and loaded with clams and potato. It's also beloved enough to rack up awards – consider it the champ, label it the GOAT, or herald it as the undisputed heavyweight of chowder. Whatever you decide just don't dare call it "soup," or the locals might escort ya outta West Yarmouth by the elbow.
This is some serious chowdah, and what really puts Captain Parker's version on the map is the variety of ways it can be ordered. Cup, bowl, bread bowl, quart, cold quart, or even a base quart for the DIYers ... the sky's the limit for purchasing a priceless serving of this beloved (non) soup. However, the crowd favorite by far is one that sends people into fits of nostalgia: the iconic Captain Parker's Pub mug. This ain't just any mug. It's one of those "gonna tell our grandkids about this trip to Cape Cod while serving a mug of mock Captain P's chowder" souvenirs. Enjoy the chowder and then take the mug home; proudly setting it on your shelf like the absolute trophy it is.
Back to the chowder itself. Reviews gush about the delicious flavor and unbelievable amount of clams. And when paired with perfectly fried clams, local beer on tap, and friendly service? That'll leave a smile on your mug.
The Mariner
Clam chowder is considered one of the worst foods for sharing, and when it comes to this next pick in specific? Facts. In a city called Mystic, it makes sense that there are some big mysteries local folks obsess over. The big conundrum at The Mariner restaurant is what seafood sorcery makes its clam chowder cast such a spell on diners. Diners wax eloquent about this award-winning, unexpected, and downright special (non) soup. Reviewers speak of it with almost suspicious delight. It's as if they half-expected a touristy bowl of boring beige bleh, but instead came face-to-face with pure chowdah perfection.
Locals on Reddit say it's one of the best chowders around, worthy of a day trip just to try it. Add lobster rolls, fries, and the other old-school New England fare found at Mariner to the mix, and suddenly you're planning another visit to Mystic before finishing your last spoonful.
There's just something enchanted about chowder in Mystic, and The Mariner seems to have tapped into whatever cosmic seafood energy flows here. If chowder destiny exists, this is where it leads. No mystery there.
Iggy's Doughboy and Chowder House
Rhode Island's got its own spin on clam chowder, and nobody boogies quite like Iggy's. Born from a one heck of a family story, this eatery is pure Ocean State charm from top to bottom. What began as a tiny doughboy shack grew into a full-blown Rhode Island legend; kept alive by the Gravino family that fills every plate (and spoon) with passion and heart.
Iggy's doesn't just do chowder halfway: It offers the dish in three classic styles (New England White, Manhattan Red, and RI Clear). If you don't know the difference between various types of Rhode Island clam chowders, know the fact that Iggy's offers all three varieties proves the restaurant plays in a whole different league.
Sizes? Oh, they got sizes. Cup, quart, half gallon, full gallon ... an entire clammy kaleidoscope. For anyone wanting to truly live the New England dream, the chowder and clam cake combo is considered a must. Dip a clam cake (which just celebrated its 100th birthday in 2020) straight into the chowder, and pass through the gates of New England's Eden.
Since 1989, people have deemed Iggy's the best chowder in Rhode Island; with some even saying it's the best they've ever had. TikTokers swoon. Locals nod — and moan — in clear approval. We see you Iggy's ... that's some serious chowdah swaggah.
Billy's Chowder House
With a name like Billy's Chowder House, the expectations on serving up a "Wowzers!"-worthy clam chowder are already sky-high. We'll be honest: Billy's Chowder House is nothing fancy ... unless you're talking about flavor. In that case, we can get to gabbin' all day and night. At this joint, no frilly accoutrements, garish garnishes, or kitschy souvenir mugs are needed. What patrons receive is just straight-up, honest-to-goodness, award-winning New England comfort in every spoonful and bowl.
Locals swear by it. Visitors swear by it. Reddit users swear by it. Folks say it's the best chowder in Maine, and some even call it the best in America. Specifically, Billy's clam chowder is famous for hitting that perfect middle ground of not too thick, not too thin, but not skimping on a single thing. It's still loaded with clams, potatoes, onions, and rich broth.
Some brave diners proclaim it's the only chowder that's ever rivaled their mother's homemade version ... and if that ain't the highest praise a New Englander can give, we don't know what is. If you want chowder that hits and a side Maine magic, Billy's delivers.
Alisson's
Alisson's is as Kennebunkport as it gets; a fourth-generation family spot in Dock Square that's been serving locals and visitors since 1973. This is Maine-style casual excellence, signified by a warm, small-town charm that encourages you to linger after licking that last spoonful clean. However, the main attraction is the New England Clam Chowder, of course. This superstar took home the 2025 Best Clam Chowder award from the Kennebunkport Chamber, so call us impressed.
This chowder is exactly what you want — and expect — from a place with Alisson's history. Hearty, creamy, bursting with fresh clams, and seasoned just right. Reviewers applaud how authentic the atmosphere at Alisson's feels, how friendly the staff is, and how the chowder tastes like it's made by someone who truly cares. One diner even said the clams in the chowder were "so fresh they had to be slapped."
The lobster roll has a storied history, but Allisson's is perfect for pairing with their chowder for a Dock Square lunch. Get there early however, because Alisson's fills up fast and doesn't take reservations. Speaking of reservations, we have none when it comes to recommending this Kennebunkport beacon of clam chowder bliss.
Row 34
Row 34 is what happens when New England seafood grows up, puts on a GQ suit, and sets out to show the world what it's really made of. This Boston-born eatery is totally committed to serving its clientele only top-tier local seafood. The co-owner and chef, Jeremy Sewall, grew up in Maine and sources ingredients straight from local fishermen. This commitment can be tasted in every spoonful of Row 34's New England Clam Chowder.
This chowder stands out thanks to its elevated style and — get this – house-made saltines, which come out deliciously crisp and oh-so-fancy. We hesitate to dub them saltines, as they look too cool for such a run-of-the-mill moniker. Paired with savory bacon, tender clams, and soft potatoes, online reviews say this clam chowder transported them to another stratosphere.
The dish has been praised as perfect, and reviewers say the flavor is consistent across all five locations; a huge feat for a restaurant group this size. Again, did we mention the fancy-pants saltines?
Methodology
Our methodology was wicked simple with this one. We dove headfirst into the internet's chowdah-lovin' chattah. We sifted through rave reviews from locals, tourists, your cousin's coworker from Woosta ... basically anyone and everyone who's licked a spoon of clam chowder clean and made it their life's mission thereafter to tell whoever will listen all about it. We hunted down spots with the highest praise, and sprinkled in some expert foodie takes (just to keep things classy, don't ya know). We'll admit it: We also tossed in one or two of our own fave bowls; the ones we'd personally drive again through a nor'eastah for. Consider this the cream-of-the-crop clam chowder roundup, kid. And if you're interested in what makes various types of chowders unique, we've got you covered too.