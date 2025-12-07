TGI Fridays Claims To Have Invented Potato Skins, But Something Doesn't Add Up

TGI Fridays is an interesting chain which claims to have invented the Happy Hour and the Long Island Iced Tea as well as its signature Jack Daniel's sauce and glaze (this one it invented for sure). The kooky, tchotchke-laden restaurant group also claims to have invented the potato skin appetizer in which potatoes are baked, halved, scooped out, loaded with cheese and bacon and baked again. (At my house growing up we simply made twice baked potatoes which includes mashed potato filling but they're the same idea and just as delicious.) The only issue is that, like basically every popular restaurant recipe, this claim of invention seems a little suspect. The recipe appears to trace back to the 1970s, but like the origin of the hamburger and the birth of the potato chip, the legend is cloaked in mystery. Three competing restaurants claim the recipe: Prime Rib Restaurant in Washington D.C., Chicago's R.J. Grunts, and TGI Fridays.

Prime Rib claims it got its recipe from a home cook who got it from James Beard, modified by Liberace. TGI Fridays has the classic food myth of the humble accident. The story goes that a chef dropped some skins in the fryer and discovered they were delicious, especially when loaded with bacon and cheese. R.J. Grunts arguably has the most plausible explanation: The owner, Richard Melman, had heard about sailors eating potato skins at sea from his brother. Potato skins are nutrient dense and full of fiber, so he thought it would make a healthy addition to the menu.