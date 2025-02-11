The History Of Potato Chips Doesn't Start With A Disgruntled Customer

People tend to find happy accidents a lot more attractive than tedious reality. The decades Isaac Newton spent formulating his theory of universal gravitation is a lot less sexy than a single apple bonking him on the head and giving him the idea all in one go. The anecdote about the delayed explosion in "The Dark Knight" being an accident is as well-worn as Viggo Mortensen breaking his toe kicking that helmet, but there's not a lick of truth to it. One could come up with a thesis about how it speaks to people wanting the rewards of inspiration without the hard work that comes with it, but, for now, it's worth pointing out that this sort of thing happens all the time in food origin myths, too. Case in point: the potato chip.

The story you're likely to hear is that the potato chip was invented by George Crum, a legendary part-Black, part-Native American chef in 19th-century New York, purely out of spite. As the story goes, a diner at Moon's Lake House (the Saratoga restaurant at which Crum worked) sent back their fried potatoes, complaining that they were too thick and soggy. (In some tellings, the customer was railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt; in others, he's just some anonymous jerk.) Fed up with this nonsense, Crum cut paper-thin slices of potato (possibly russet, the best for french fries and potato chips alike), fried them up, and served them, only to find that the customer loved them. The rest, as they say, is history — or is it?