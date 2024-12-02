Is This Wisconsin Town Really The Birthplace Of The Hamburger?

As far as Seymour, Wisconsin's story goes, the hamburger was invented by a local named Charlie Nagreen in 1885 when he smashed a meatball between two pieces of bread and sold it to patrons at the county fair. While its origin in Wisconsin may be contested, we know that the hamburger rose to fame in the later decades of the 19th century, which fits with Seymour's story. It was more widely introduced to Americans at the World Fair in St. Louis in 1904, along with other new food inventions such as cotton candy and peanut butter. But if not Wisconsin, which other states claim to be the birthplace of hamburgers?

Athens, Texas believes that a local man named Fletcher Davis was the one to bring the hamburger to the St. Louis World Fair in 1904. But his hamburgers are no longer sold in Athens, with just a tiny placard marking the place of the hamburger's birth. In New Haven, Connecticut, the Lassen family claims that their great-grandfather, Louis Lassen, invented the hamburger in 1900. The Lassens still serve those hamburgers at their fourth generation-owned restaurant, and even the Library of Congress agrees it was Louis Lassen who coined the technique of placing smashed, ground beef between two slices of bread. Whether Wisconsin, Texas, or Connecticut can truly claim the birthplace of hamburgers, all Americans can agree that these days, the real debate is whether to stop at Whataburger or In-N-Out on the way home (just make sure it stays warm).