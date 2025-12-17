12 Major Grocery Stores Closed On Christmas Day 2025

The lead-up to the winter holidays is typically a major shopping period for retailers and this includes grocery stores. People have holiday parties and meals to prepare, after all, and may also splurge on pricier ingredients than usual. (Those five-foot tall advent calendars don't come cheap, you know.) Whatever your supermarket shopping may entail, though, it's best to get as much shopping done ahead of time as you can. On Christmas Day, many grocery stores will be closed so their employees can enjoy the holiday.

Most of these stores have a general holiday policy that covers all of their locations. Others, however, tend to have hours that vary from location to location. Even in these instances, it seems most (if not all) stores will be closed all day on December 25, so be sure to plan accordingly. If you do forget anything crucial or run out of something at the last minute, you'd better hope it's the kind of thing that can be found at a convenience store or 24-hour pharmacy, since other options are going to be limited. (Intercontinental tip: If you forget the milk for Santa, there's no need to head for the nearest gas station mini mart, since you can always pour him a beer like they do in Ireland.)