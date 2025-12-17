12 Major Grocery Stores Closed On Christmas Day 2025
The lead-up to the winter holidays is typically a major shopping period for retailers and this includes grocery stores. People have holiday parties and meals to prepare, after all, and may also splurge on pricier ingredients than usual. (Those five-foot tall advent calendars don't come cheap, you know.) Whatever your supermarket shopping may entail, though, it's best to get as much shopping done ahead of time as you can. On Christmas Day, many grocery stores will be closed so their employees can enjoy the holiday.
Most of these stores have a general holiday policy that covers all of their locations. Others, however, tend to have hours that vary from location to location. Even in these instances, it seems most (if not all) stores will be closed all day on December 25, so be sure to plan accordingly. If you do forget anything crucial or run out of something at the last minute, you'd better hope it's the kind of thing that can be found at a convenience store or 24-hour pharmacy, since other options are going to be limited. (Intercontinental tip: If you forget the milk for Santa, there's no need to head for the nearest gas station mini mart, since you can always pour him a beer like they do in Ireland.)
Aldi
Aldi's December offerings include several items you may want for Christmas breakfast, including Christmas tree-shaped brioche as well as hot chocolate and cinnamon roll-flavored pancake mix. There are even adorable candy cane and gingerbread dog treats for your best friend's stocking. You'll need to pick these up in advance, though, since some stores close early on Christmas Eve and they'll all be shut on Christmas day.
Costco
Costco, too, is a great place to score all kinds of Christmassy treats. (Check out this list of chocolates fit for stocking stuffing.) Again, you'll need to shop ahead since Christmas is one of the holidays on which all 634 of Costco's U.S.-based warehouses will be closed. Heads up: They'll be closed again a week later for New Year's Day, so make your Costco runs before both holidays.
H-E-B
H-E-B is a fairly sizable supermarket chain despite the fact that all 344 stores in the U.S. are located in the state of Texas. (There are also H-E-Bs in Mexico, but their opening hours are outside our remit.) All of those stores have adopted a uniform policy as regards holiday closures. None of them will be open on Christmas, while they'll all close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Hy-Vee
Could Hy-Vee grocery stores be the best in the Midwest? This Iowa-based chain is in the running, for sure, but you won't be able to judge for yourself on December 25. Hy-Vee stores have varying Christmas Eve hours, as some close as early as 4 p.m. while others stay open until 5 or 6 p.m. On Christmas Day, however, not a creature will be stirring in any Hy-Vee parking lot, since all of the stores will be closed.
Kroger
Kroger is America's largest grocery chain. Or at least, the largest to be classified as a supermarket. (Walmart, which is more of a department store, has higher overall grocery sales.) Monolith that it is, it has nonetheless adopted a one-size-fits-all policy for the winter holidays this year. On Christmas Eve, all stores will close at 6 p.m. and will not reopen until December 26.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club, the budget-priced alternative to Costco, does a number of things better than its rival, including providing a cheaper and tastier hot dog combo. Neither store will be in competition on Christmas Day, however, as both will be closed. Nor does Sam's Club have the edge on New Year's Day, since it won't be open for business on this holiday, either.
Sprouts Farmers Market
You wouldn't necessarily expect a farmers' market to be open in winter, but despite the name, Sprouts Farmers Market doesn't fall into this category at all. Instead, it's a grocery chain that emphasizes healthy living, occupying a similar niche to that of Whole Foods. Don't look to be buying any sustainable produce on Christmas, though, since all Sprouts stores will be closed for the day.
Target
Target may not be the go-to grocer for many people, but the store does offer a fairly sizable line of food items along with its household goods and clothing. It may be a one-stop shop, but one thing it won't do is accommodate shoppers who procrastinate until Christmas Day. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but of course online shopping is available 24/7. You won't actually be able to pick anything up or have it delivered until December 26, though, because all Targets are closed for Christmas and the chain has yet to adopt robot fulfillment or drone delivery.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is deep into all the holly jollity this time of year, even if Candy Cane Joe-Joe's are a no-no for 2025. Joe-Joe's aren't the only thing you won't be getting if you put off your shopping too late since all Trader Joe's stores will close at 5 p.m. on December 24 and remain so until the 26th. The same shortened hours followed by an all-day closure are repeated one week later on December 31 and January 1, respectively.
Walmart
Once upon a time, some Walmarts were actually open 24/7, but this doesn't seem to be a thing anymore. Nor are the stores open 365 days a year since they'll all be closed on Christmas Day. There's an early closing on Christmas Eve, too, with shoppers being kicked out at 6 p.m. so employees can get home to their own celebrations. As a special favor to procrastinators, the company has extended its one-hour express delivery window to cover orders placed up through 5 p.m. on December 24.
Wegmans
Wegmans stores are mostly found along the East Coast stretching from North Carolina on the south end all the way up to New York and Connecticut on the north. Although most locations are normally open until midnight, they'll close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed the following day. You can shop there bright and early on December 26, though, as they'll open back up at the normal hour of 6 a.m.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods stores may be open on Thanksgiving and New Year's Day (albeit with modified hours), but this doesn't hold true for Christmas. You'll need to get that organic, free-range turkey ahead of time, which is just as well since it takes time to wet or dry brine it, anyway. Different Whole Foods stores may have different closing hours (possibly earlier than usual) on Christmas Eve, so be sure to check your location before heading out on any last-minute shopping trips.
WinCo Foods
You'll find WinCo Foods stores primarily in the Western states, with some locations in Canada, as well. Although most of these supermarkets are open 24/7, this doesn't apply a few days out of the year. On Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, the stores will close early, and none of them are open on Christmas Day itself.