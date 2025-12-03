The Beloved Trader Joe's Holiday Treat You Won't Find On Shelves This Year
Early winter at Trader Joe's is a magical time of year — in November and December, it really comes into its own with store-exclusive holiday foods. One beloved treat, however, has been missing from store shelves this year: Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, the Oreo-like chocolate sandwich cookies flavored with peppermint candy that topped the list of our favorite Trader Joe's holiday treats. Although some shoppers reported seeing them a few weeks ago, they seem to be gone from most stores at this point, and a Trader Joe's spokesman confirmed with People that the product has been taken off store shelves.
This event, unlike the recall for Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowls earlier this year, was not prompted by a health concern. (The acai bowls were potentially contaminated by plastic.) Instead, it's simply a matter of quality control. According to People, the Trader Joe's spokesperson said, "This year, the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's simply didn't meet our standards, so we made the decision to remove them from our shelves."
As such, this year's batch of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's won't harm you, so there's no need for panic if you've already managed to snag a few boxes. It's just that if you eat them, you may not enjoy the experience.
The problem is too much peppermint in Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's
Officially, Trader Joe's has not revealed a detailed reason why the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's are not up to standards, but it's likely that the snacks did not pass the taste test. The Trader Joe's spokesperson told People, "Even after products arrive in our stores, we continue to taste them regularly to ensure they meet those same standards." However, it seems that the peppermint flavor was way too strong in this year's batch. Those who tried it mostly agree with Trader Joe's higher-ups that the product did, in fact, deserve to be pulled from the shelves.
One disappointed Redditor commented, "Oh god they were bad. They tasted like minty tobacco," while others concurred that the flavor was very strange or "off" somehow. An Instagram user complained, " ... I bought 10 boxes last week. I freeze half of them to last me a few months. $50 wasted because they taste like toothpaste and one bite is all I could stand to eat."
Apparently, this issue doesn't affect the gluten-free version, though. The Candy Cane Joe Joe's ice cream, too, appears unaffected. All things considered, it's still a bummer if you haven't been able to find your favorite cookies at TJ's this year, but at least you dodged a menthol-flavored bullet.