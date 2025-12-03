The Beloved Trader Joe's Holiday Treat You Won't Find On Shelves This Year

Early winter at Trader Joe's is a magical time of year — in November and December, it really comes into its own with store-exclusive holiday foods. One beloved treat, however, has been missing from store shelves this year: Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, the Oreo-like chocolate sandwich cookies flavored with peppermint candy that topped the list of our favorite Trader Joe's holiday treats. Although some shoppers reported seeing them a few weeks ago, they seem to be gone from most stores at this point, and a Trader Joe's spokesman confirmed with People that the product has been taken off store shelves.

This event, unlike the recall for Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowls earlier this year, was not prompted by a health concern. (The acai bowls were potentially contaminated by plastic.) Instead, it's simply a matter of quality control. According to People, the Trader Joe's spokesperson said, "This year, the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's simply didn't meet our standards, so we made the decision to remove them from our shelves."

As such, this year's batch of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's won't harm you, so there's no need for panic if you've already managed to snag a few boxes. It's just that if you eat them, you may not enjoy the experience.