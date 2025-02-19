Trader Joe's Just Recalled Its Popular Acai Bowls. Here's Why
Even your favorite finds at Trader Joe's are not immune to the rise of food recalls that seem to be plaguing grocery stores nowadays. On February 15, 2025, the chain issued a recall of its Organic Acai Bowls because of a potential plastic contamination. The product is sold frozen and contains berries, bananas, granola, and dried coconut. They're also labeled as vegan and gluten-free.
Trader Joe's shared the announcement on its website and instructed customers that purchased the recalled products to discard or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund. Fans of the bowls and the grocery chain noted that the frozen treat had only just returned to shelves at the end of 2024 after being out of stock for some time.
Trader Joe's advises anyone with questions to contact customer relations at (626) 599-3817 or send an email via its product feedback page. The announcement pointed out that this recall is being done "out of an abundance of caution" and did not make any mention of illness or injury to anyone who might have consumed the acai bowls.
Other Trader Joe's recalls
Unfortunately for Trader Joe's and its customers, this is not the first time the grocery chain has had to sound the alarm over food safety concerns. Just a few days before the acai bowls were pulled from shelves, Trader Joe's was also part of a canned tuna recall across multiple grocery store chains, including H-E-B, Publix, and Kroger. The tuna was produced by Tri-Union Seafoods and was recalled because of a defect in the can that could allow for contamination from Clostridium botulinum — this bacteria causes a possibly fatal type of food poisoning called botulism.
Towards the end of 2024, Trader Joe's issued recalls in close succession because of an E. coli outbreak in carrots and green onions with salmonella risk. In both cases, consumers could become extremely ill if they ate the product, so they were advised to return or dispose of the produce. The store has also recalled popular frozen chicken soup dumplings, Trader Joe's frozen fruit, and more. With recalls being posted left and right, as consumers, the best possible way to remain safe from these risks is to stay up to date on announcements.