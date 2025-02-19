Trader Joe's Just Recalled Its Popular Acai Bowls. Here's Why

Even your favorite finds at Trader Joe's are not immune to the rise of food recalls that seem to be plaguing grocery stores nowadays. On February 15, 2025, the chain issued a recall of its Organic Acai Bowls because of a potential plastic contamination. The product is sold frozen and contains berries, bananas, granola, and dried coconut. They're also labeled as vegan and gluten-free.

Trader Joe's shared the announcement on its website and instructed customers that purchased the recalled products to discard or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund. Fans of the bowls and the grocery chain noted that the frozen treat had only just returned to shelves at the end of 2024 after being out of stock for some time.

Trader Joe's advises anyone with questions to contact customer relations at (626) 599-3817 or send an email via its product feedback page. The announcement pointed out that this recall is being done "out of an abundance of caution" and did not make any mention of illness or injury to anyone who might have consumed the acai bowls.