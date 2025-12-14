Forget The Milk: Santa Gets A Pint Of This Iconic Beer When He Lands In Ireland

In the United States, it's an established holiday tradition that children leave out milk and cookies for Santa. However, the rest of the world takes a different approach to the intricacies of leaving food for St. Nick. In the Netherlands, Santa is less of a priority, and children leave out carrots for his horses, while Swedish little ones leave out rice porridge and sometimes a cup of coffee. Some countries, such as the United Kingdom and Italy, steer away from kid-friendly snacks in favor of wine and liquor. And in Ireland, wee ones leave out Guinness beer to help Father Christmas, or Daidí na Nollag, as he's called in the Irish language, get through his long night.

Thick, bready, and flavorful, Guinness has made beer in Ireland for more than 250 years, and has been part of the festive holiday season for ages. The company has celebrated Christmas in its promotional material throughout the 20th century; several of artist John Gilroy's iconic advertising illustrations for Guinness are holiday-themed, and one of the most enduring TV advertisements in Ireland is a 2003 Christmas spot for Guinness. The company has succeeded in forging a connection to Christmas, one that's carried forward by leaving a pint of Guinness for Santa.

Although there's not much info out there about how the tradition started, many recall the joy they got from leaving out a pint as youngsters. One Irish Reddit user wrote, "Santy gets a Guinness and a small drop of whisky because he'll be working hard all night and deserves a treat. Rudolph gets a carrot from everyone so we'll randomly pick a different reindeer so it's fair." It's worth noting that this is largely regional and not all Irish kids leave out beer, but the Guinness tradition is certainly unique to Ireland.