10 Best Chocolates For Stocking Stuffers At Costco
Even the most organized holiday shoppers — the ones who've made their lists, checked them twice, and crossed everything off by the first of December — may panic a little as Christmas Eve approaches and they realize they've forgotten those darn stocking stuffers. Luckily, Costco is one of those stores that are typically open on Christmas Eve, which is a boon for last-minute shoppers.
Stocking stuffers may include small gifts like scented candles, socks, or pocket-sized paperbacks, but one gift that is nearly universally welcome, and darn near traditional, is chocolate. Needless to say, Costco has plenty of this — pallets and pallets full, we daresay. To include a candy that matches the Christmas theme, though, it should come in holiday shapes or brightly colored wrappings, or at least not the kind of everyday candy you always see at the supermarket checkout. It should also fit in the stocking, and it's best if it's individually wrapped so it doesn't get bits of fabric fluff stuck to it. The candies on the list fit these festive criteria and are all available at Costco this season.
A box of peppermint bark
Yes, the treat should fit the stocking, but we'll start off with one teeny-tiny anomaly — unless you're dealing with a super-sized stocking like the 38-inchers in this two-pack from Asisca, an entire box of Kirkland Signature peppermint bark may not fit. Still, this candy, which has an online price of $19.28 per 24-piece box, is a Costco must-have holiday food. For repackaging purposes, you can always divvy up the pieces among several smaller gift bags or boxes.
An assortment of individually-wrapped peppermint bark
If you like the idea of peppermint bark as a stocking stuffer but want to avoid the repackaging issue, another way to tackle it besides upsizing your stockings is to buy a package of individually wrapped peppermint bark pieces. For $19.99, Costco is selling a limited-edition, 1-pound bag of Ghirardelli peppermint bark in assorted shapes and flavors: dark chocolate, square-shaped, and snowmen-shaped.
A shiny gold handful of hazelnut chocolates
Ferrero Rocher chocolates always seem so fancy, perhaps because of the shiny metallic wrapping. That spherical, yet slightly lumpy, shape also gives them the appearance of edible gold nuggets. Since gold was one of the gifts of the Magi, it lends them a certain Christmassy shine, so to speak. At Costco, you can pick up a 48-piece box for $18.99, which will allow you to stick a handful of these milk chocolate hazelnut goodies in every stocking you stuff.
Cutely-shaped Lindt chocolate
Back in September, Costco started selling a 5-foot-high advent calendar from Swiss chocolatier Lindt. Now, that sort of thing would hardly fit in a stocking, and the point of Advent calendars is that you open them before Christmas. Some of those same candies, however, can be found in a 55-piece Lindt holiday share pack featuring chocolates shaped like teddy bears, Santas, snowmen, and Christmas ornaments. This item is sold online and in-store, where shoppers have seen it priced at $14.39.
A classic Toblerone bar
Toblerone is another chocolate bar with Swiss roots, and even today, 90% of the bars are still manufactured in Switzerland. These bars are known for their prism shape and the fact that they can easily be broken into bite-sized triangles. Their honey-nut nougat filling also raises them well above the ranks of everyday candy bars, thus elevating them into stocking stuffer territory. (The vaguely gold-ish cardboard packaging also helps a bit.) If you hop across the border to Canada, you can find giant-sized Toblerone bars at Costco, but these are too big for the average-sized stocking. Here in the U.S., a six-pack of the standard-sized bars will run you $13.99.
Dubai chocolate because it's still 2025
Some years can be defined by a signature food item – 2017 was the year of the Unicorn Frappuccino, while 2020 was all about sourdough thanks to the pandemic bakers. If 2025 had a flavor, it would be Dubai chocolate. This viral chocolate was first spotted at Costco back in February, and now, at the end of the year, it seems to be popping up in practically every aisle. Our pick for a Dubai chocolate stocking stuffer is a chunky chocolate bar from Fiorella. A three-pack of 7-ounce bars is currently on sale for $31.99, which is actually a pretty good price for this spendy chocolate. One Costco shopper described the bars as "expensive, but definitely a memorable experience."
Ghirardelli snowmen
Ghirardelli chocolates typically come in single-serving squares, but the chocolatier has occasionally been known to branch out into other shapes. One such shape is a snowman, which is, of course, something that's only seen around the holidays. Ghirardelli makes its snowman-shaped candies in three flavors (dark chocolate sea salt caramel, milk chocolate caramel, and peppermint bark), and Costco is selling a 15-ounce assortment for $19.99.
Reese's trees
Reese's seems to have its chocolatey little fingers in all the major holidays: peanut-butter-filled hearts for Valentine's Day, eggs for Easter, pumpkins for Halloween, and bells, stockings, and snowmen (which debuted in 2019 as "mystery shapes) for Christmas. Of course, the real Christmas classic is Reese's trees, a goodie that completes any Christmas stocking. Costco has 65-piece packages of these for $15.88, so be sure to pick one up and save Christmas. (Out-of-the-bag tip: You can always buy an extra one and store it in the freezer until Arbor Day.)
Probiotic chocolate for happy, healthy holidays
We all have that one person on our Christmas list — we want to include them in the stocking-stuffing fun, but we're afraid they'll turn up their noses at our unhealthy candy choices. Well, how about picking up a bag of Bouchard Belgian Probiotic Chocolate? Even the most health-conscious will appreciate that they're not only made from 72% cacao dark chocolate but also enhanced with gut-friendly probiotics. (Each piece is said to have a billion live cultures, if you can imagine.) A two-pack of 17.6-ounce bags costs $54.99, but most buyers seem to feel these chocolates are well worth the price.
Mini filled-chocolate bottles
The last item on our list is also one of the cutest: Foil-wrapped chocolates with a Luxardo cherry filling. Although Anthon Berg's Cherry Sensations are shaped like mini bottles, they are not actually liqueur-filled, since the contents are 100% alcohol-free andcan be given out to kids and adults alike. A box of 33 bottles is priced at $19.99 and may be available for one or two-day delivery, depending on where you live.