What's New At Aldi In December 2025: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Shopping at Aldi can be fun at any time of year because even though it's similar to a standard supermarket, the grocery chain keeps things exciting by introducing new, limited-time items each week. As we roll into December, the store is going all-in on the winter holidays, and we are totally here for it. No, not everything's peppermint mocha and gingerbread-flavored, although would that be such a bad thing?

On this list, you'll find returning favorites as well as a few items that may be new to you. There are baked goods galore, of course, because what are holidays without boatloads of sugary carbs? More health-conscious shoppers may enjoy winter-flavored trail mixes and tea blends, and of course, it wouldn't be Yuletide at Aldi without some seasonally-appropriate (and super-cute) shaped cheeses. If you're already planning your holiday menus, the store has plenty of options for breakfast and brunch, and also offers specials suitable for Christmassy charcuterie boards and festive entrees. Aldi being Aldi (which is to say, one of America's most affordable grocers), nothing here is likely to break the bank.