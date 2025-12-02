What's New At Aldi In December 2025: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Shopping at Aldi can be fun at any time of year because even though it's similar to a standard supermarket, the grocery chain keeps things exciting by introducing new, limited-time items each week. As we roll into December, the store is going all-in on the winter holidays, and we are totally here for it. No, not everything's peppermint mocha and gingerbread-flavored, although would that be such a bad thing?
On this list, you'll find returning favorites as well as a few items that may be new to you. There are baked goods galore, of course, because what are holidays without boatloads of sugary carbs? More health-conscious shoppers may enjoy winter-flavored trail mixes and tea blends, and of course, it wouldn't be Yuletide at Aldi without some seasonally-appropriate (and super-cute) shaped cheeses. If you're already planning your holiday menus, the store has plenty of options for breakfast and brunch, and also offers specials suitable for Christmassy charcuterie boards and festive entrees. Aldi being Aldi (which is to say, one of America's most affordable grocers), nothing here is likely to break the bank.
Fig and honey sourdough
Most of us only know figgy pudding from the old Christmas carol (or perhaps from its limited-time release as a novelty Spam flavor), but fig jam has been popular for the past few years. So has sourdough bread, and now you can get these two trendy flavors together in a single loaf. Specially Selected fig and honey sourdough, priced at $2.99 for 14 ounces, would be great for leftover turkey sandwiches. It can also be sliced and toasted to make crostini that would pair well with baked brie.
Christmas tree-shaped brioche
If you have no time to menu plan, bake, and decorate, but you still want to do something to make Christmas breakfast seem a little bit special, here's an easy Aldi shortcut: Open a package of Specially Selected Christmas tree brioche. It comes in two flavors — chocolate chip and vanilla cream — and is selling for $7.49 per loaf. Non-tree-shaped versions of both brioche flavors are also available, priced at $4.95.
Sliced bread in festive flavors
French toast is always a great breakfast option for a lazy winter weekend, but it's even better when the bread itself is flavored and slightly sweet. Aldi's L'Oven Fresh brand has two seasonal sliced bread offerings: gingerbread and cranberry-orange. Each one costs $3.99, and there are about a dozen thick slices per loaf.
Pancake mix for Christmas morning
After the early morning chaos of opening presents, you might want to slow things down by making special Christmas pancakes. Aldi's Millville brand has two flavors of pancake mix tailor-made for such an occasion: cinnamon roll and hot chocolate (both $1.95 per box). As sweet as these pancakes are, you could serve them with nothing more than a dusting of powdered sugar. The cinnamon ones would also pair perfectly with maple syrup, while the chocolate ones could be drizzled with melted marshmallow fluff.
Honey sampler for a touch of sweetness
Whether you need a white elephant or Secret Santa gift or are looking to add some sweetness to a cheese board, the $8.99 Specially Selected honey sampler is worth checking out. It comes with six one-ounce jars in the following flavors: acacia, British wild flower, lavender flower, manuka MGO 50, orange blossom, and Spanish forest. Honey fanciers are sure to appreciate the variety, while this sampler may open up a whole new area of interest to those of us who are only familiar with honey from squeezable bear bottles. The best part is you can buy these samplers now for future gifting opportunities, since honey actually lasts forever.
Holly, jolly pasta
Add a festive touch to your pasta fazool (a.k.a pasta fagioli) or classic mac and cheese this season with Reggano Christmas pasta. The pieces resemble Christmas trees, wrapped presents, lighted candles, holly leaves, and shooting stars, and come in red (from tomato powder) and green (from spinach powder) in addition to the standard pasta color. You can pick up a 17.6-ounce bag for $2.39. You'll find all kinds of creative uses for this fun-shaped macaroni.
The cutest cheeses
Aldi has fan-favorite cheeses for Halloween, Easter, Mother's Day, St. Patrick's Day, and just about every other holiday you can think of, so of course, it doesn't leave Christmas out of the loop. This year's crop of seasonal cheeses includes a cheddar star, a caramelized onion cheddar snowman, a whiskey cheddar Christmas tree, and a black pepper cheddar ugly sweater, each costing $4.49 for a six-ounce chunk.
Lobster tails for a fancy New Year's feast
Christmas meals may be all about creating homey, nostalgic feelings, but for New Year's, most people like something a little fancier. You can't get much more upscale than lobster, a notoriously costly seafood. Aldi shoppers, however, have the opportunity to pick up a pair of lobster tails for a reasonable $12.99. This is cheaper than you'd pay at Sam's Club, where a membership is required. Aldi's only "membership fee" is the refundable $0.25 you pay to borrow a cart.
Yuletide trail mix
Whether you're planning a wintertime hike or just want a seasonally-appropriate snack, you might want to pick up one of Southern Grove's new trail mix flavors this December. They're available in caramel crème brûlée with caramel cashews and toffee peanuts; hot cocoa with marshmallow and fudge brownie pieces and chocolate-dipped almonds; and peppermint mocha with peppermint almonds and chocolate-coated coffee beans. Though the tub's weight varies slightly between the flavors, each costs $10.99.
A seasonal macaron selection
You might pay a few dollars for about two bites' worth of bakery macaron, but Aldi sells a box of 18 for just $7.99, which comes out to about $0.45 per piece. Specially Selected's holiday macaron assortment includes year-round favorites, like chocolate hazelnut, chocolate orange, pistachio, and vanilla, while gingerbread and peppermint serve as a nod to the Christmas season. We're not suggesting that you pass these macarons off as homemade at a holiday cookie exchange, but if people want to assume that you dropped big bucks at a bakery, there's no reason not to let them.
Holiday mochi ice cream
Over 90% of what Aldi sells is private-label products exclusive to the store. Its weekly specials, however, will sometimes include name-brand products, and this December, it'll be offering three holiday varieties of My/Mochi mochi-wrapped ice cream balls. The featured flavors are peppermint with mint candy bits, hot cocoa with marshmallows, and sugar cookie with cookie pieces, and each six-piece box costs $4.69.
Extra-decorative truffles
Aldi has sold chocolate truffles for the holiday season in past years, but this December, there's an extra-special offering: a Choceur chocolate truffle assortment that looks like it came from a high-end chocolatier. The truffles come in assorted flavors that don't seem to be disclosed on the packaging, although the ingredients label indicates dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cherry, and some sort of warm spice blend with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and pepper. (Chai, perhaps?) No matter what the candies taste like, this five-truffle assortment is worth buying simply for the fact that it's so visually stunning and, at $2.99, amazingly cheap.
Nutty chocolates in cocktail flavors
Chocolate-dipped nuts are a welcome addition to a holiday dessert board, and even more so if they're the cocktail-flavored ones from the Choceur holiday variety pack. This festive, gift-ready tin, priced at $9.99, is packed with three different varieties: whiskey old fashioned cherries, mulled cider almonds, and hot toddy peanuts. Unlike liqueur-filled chocolates, there's no real booze apart from flavoring extracts.
Hot toddy tea mixes
Speaking of hot toddies, Aldi is offering these in tea form as well. If you're not familiar with this cold-weather drink, it usually consists of booze with hot water, honey, and lemon. Aldi's Benner brand, however, has re-envisioned it as a tea and is offering it in the choice of lemon ginger (green tea) and orange clove (black tea), each costing $4.99 per canister. You can always spike your toddy if you want something more spirited, but on its own, this mix makes for a warm, comforting wintertime mocktail.
Doggie stocking stuffers
The Christmas season is supposed to be all about loving and giving, so of course, we wouldn't want to forget our ever-faithful, always-affectionate canine companions. Aldi's pet aisle is full of super-cute holiday treats and toys, but our favorites so far include Pure Being's candy cane-shaped chew treats that come with 10 pieces in a pack, are rawhide-free, and $2.99, and Heart to Tail's gingerbread dog biscuits ($2.99 for a 24-ounce bag).