The Fan-Favorite Aldi Cheese You Can Only Find During Halloween

It's spooky season, which means some ghastly limited-time-only options are coming to grocery store shelves. Aldi, in particular, always has fun with its seasonal offerings, which means you know there's something to look forward to on your next trip. Every Halloween, the discount grocery store chain releases a Halloween-themed cheese that fans get excited about: the Freaky Franken Sage Derby cheese. It's a mottled green cheese that looks like it came out of the back of your fridge, but we promise, the hue is just from dried sage and natural coloring.

We reviewed Aldi's Halloween cheese assortment in 2024, and despite hesitations based off the color, our taste tester actually found it to be tasty and approachable. "Sage Derby is a traditional British cheese with a fairly mild taste. The greenish cheese has a light herb flavor," she shared. Derby cheese comes from Derbyshire, England, and the sage version has been made since sometime in the 17th century. Though the Freaky Franken cheese is branded for Halloween, this pretty green style of Derby was originally made to celebrate other special occasions such as Christmas or Harvest Festival.