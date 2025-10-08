The Fan-Favorite Aldi Cheese You Can Only Find During Halloween
It's spooky season, which means some ghastly limited-time-only options are coming to grocery store shelves. Aldi, in particular, always has fun with its seasonal offerings, which means you know there's something to look forward to on your next trip. Every Halloween, the discount grocery store chain releases a Halloween-themed cheese that fans get excited about: the Freaky Franken Sage Derby cheese. It's a mottled green cheese that looks like it came out of the back of your fridge, but we promise, the hue is just from dried sage and natural coloring.
We reviewed Aldi's Halloween cheese assortment in 2024, and despite hesitations based off the color, our taste tester actually found it to be tasty and approachable. "Sage Derby is a traditional British cheese with a fairly mild taste. The greenish cheese has a light herb flavor," she shared. Derby cheese comes from Derbyshire, England, and the sage version has been made since sometime in the 17th century. Though the Freaky Franken cheese is branded for Halloween, this pretty green style of Derby was originally made to celebrate other special occasions such as Christmas or Harvest Festival.
Aldi shoppers love the Freaky Franken Sage Derby cheese
Some seasonal items can be hits, like the new Costco finds worth grabbing in October 2025. Others are clear misses, like the Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale cheese, which is definitely an item you should avoid at Aldi. Another definite miss was Aldi's odd cocktail-flavored cheeses, but fortunately, the Freaky Franken Sage Derby cheese is worth a try if you like the peppery and piney flavor of sage.
Aldi shoppers seem to genuinely like it, too. Reddit threads asking about whether or not the product is good have resulted in resoundingly positive responses. One Reddit user said, "Yes — big fan here. It has a very mild sage flavor and a great, almost Colby Jack cheese flavor." Another Reddit user chimed in and said, "I've been shredding it to use for sourdough grilled cheese. It's great!" Since Halloween is around the corner, you likely only have a couple more weeks to snag some before inventory starts getting depleted in favor of the yearly Thanksgiving transition. If spooky green cheese sounds enticing, you better go stock up now.