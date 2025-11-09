14 Food Safety Tips To Keep In Mind When Grocery Shopping

Before you even step foot into a grocery store: stop. There's a food safety precaution to take as you plan your weekend errands — specifically, choosing the right grocery store.

While we all like to think our regular grocer has customers' best interests in mind, supermarkets are sometimes lax when it comes to following best practices for food safety. Though you might not be able to peek behind the curtain and see what the employees are up to when customers aren't watching, there are tell-tale signs that a store's food safety protocols aren't up to snuff.

If there's anything "dirty" — actual dirt, dust, insects, trash — in the shopping area, that's a big red flag. However, look a bit deeper. Is all of the produce fresh and in top-tier condition? Or is there some rotting fruit left hanging about? Are the coolers and freezers in good working order? If the food in coolers actively sweats, it could mean a cooler is on its last leg and not properly refrigerating your food.