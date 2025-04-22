The Simple Seafood Red Flag You Shouldn't Ignore

Buying high-quality seafood is possible, even if you're miles and miles away from the closest ocean. If that's the case, you might be purchasing your seafood frozen — not that this is a bad thing. In fact, "fresh" fish isn't always better than frozen, and you're often getting a better product when you're getting seafood from the freezer section. But in order to get the freshest frozen seafood, The Takeout spoke to Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, who told us to avoid buying seafood with visible ice crystals on it.

"Large ice crystals can mean the seafood thawed and refroze, which affects texture and may signal poor handling," Foltz told us. Ice crystals are a way to easily tell if something is freezer burned. Whether this is because the seafood has been stored for too long, improperly packaged, or accidentally thawed and refrozen, these are all good reasons to avoid purchasing it. Safety-wise, frozen seafood that thawed during transportation could potentially have spoiled during that period, so it's best to avoid any products with lots of ice inside the package.