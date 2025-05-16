Here's How Nasty Grocery Carts Really Are

Despite the rise of online shopping, nothing quite matches the level of control you get from browsing in the aisles and loading up your cart with the freshest fruit and veg, tasty treats from the bakery section, and the best deals on the shelves. Grocery stores, however, are busy places and there's no telling how many people have picked up products before you and put them back or how many hands have been on the cart rails. There's a reason we all sanitized our hands so thoroughly after making a dash around the store during the pandemic. Turns out, grocery store carts are legitimately quite nasty — and this is backed up by science.

A 2012 study published in Food Protection Trends randomly tested 85 grocery carts from various stores for bacteria on the seat and handle and found that coliforms (bacteria found in human waste) were present on 72% of carts. Meanwhile, E. coli, which can cause serious illness, was found in 51% of samples. Common viruses, such as colds and flu, can also spread through contact with contaminated high-touch hard surfaces.

While this may sound alarming (and gross), these bacteria were generally present in small amounts, meaning you won't necessarily get ill from encountering them. However, some bacteria like E. coli can cause illness at lower doses, so it's a good idea to practice hand hygiene, shop at quieter times of the week, or even use curbside pick-up.