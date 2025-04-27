11 Reasons You Should Do Your Grocery Shopping Midweek

For many of us, grocery shopping falls in the same category as paying taxes, pumping gas, and going to the dentist. No one is thrilled about the task, but we do it because we have to. When it comes to grocery shopping, choosing which day of the week to get it done can really make a difference on your wallet and your sanity.

It is probably no surprise that Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. is typically the most popular time to shop for groceries in the United States. This is, therefore, the very best time not to go to the grocery store. If you can't avoid a Saturday grocery run, you might be better off doing your shopping first thing in the morning before the crowds roll in, or in the evening before the store closes. Stores fill up on Sundays, too, especially after church hours, and Fridays also end up being crowded with people stopping by after work to get their shopping done before the weekend rush.

Whether you are a weekday warrior or weekend shopper, choosing the right time can make all the difference. Early mornings and late evenings tend to be the calmest, no matter the day you go shopping. But midweek days like Tuesday and Wednesday are often your best bet for a smoother, faster, and less stressful shopping experience. Here are reasons why you should do your grocery shopping midweek.