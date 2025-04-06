The 2-2-2 Rule To Remember When Creating Your Weekly Meal Plan Menu

Meal planning works best when you're thinking a few steps ahead, not just about what to cook, but how long food will stay fresh and what you'll actually eat. The 2-2-2 rule simplifies that part of the process. You have two hours to get leftovers into the fridge, two days to eat them, or two months to freeze them. It's not a rigid timeline for every item, but it gives you a solid mental checklist to use while building out your menu.

This rule comes in handy for anything you make in bulk. If you're cooking soup, pasta, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, or something like bean salad for easy meal prep, thinking about how they'll be used or stored from the start saves you from tossing out uneaten food later. It also helps you avoid cramming too many ambitious meals into one week.

If you plan one or two large meals early in the week, that gives you the option to repurpose or freeze the extras without scrambling for ideas later. The 2-2-2 rule adds structure and it helps you match your meal plan with your actual schedule and appetite so your food gets eaten instead of forgotten in the back of the fridge, which busy folks like me are definitely guilty of.