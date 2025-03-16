When Does Trader Joe's Restock Its Shelves?

Wednesday is the best day to shop at Aldi because of its "Aldi Finds," as well as the new weekly ad drop. For Trader Joe's, the new product day is typically Tuesday. For the best chance at exciting new items (including those that don't last long on the shelves), that's your best bet. And for those especially hot items, you'll want to get there early — though that may always be the ideal time to shop.

According to folks on Reddit, the best time to shop at Trader Joe's is first thing in the morning. One Reddit user shared that shopping early on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings is ideal because products have been restocked after a busy weekend, and the parking lot is emptier. My personal preference is to shop before 11 a.m. on a Wednesday or Thursday, to grab a fresh bouquet and secure the best Trader Joe's snacks for the upcoming weekend. Of course, there are a handful of Trader Joe's shoppers that prefer Friday night. Their theory is that most people would prefer to stay at home and order takeout instead of shopping for groceries at the start of the weekend. Just grab your trusty canvas tote (fun fact: Trader Joe's totes are a fashion item in Japan), take a deep breath, and start shopping.