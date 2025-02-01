Why Trader Joe's Tote Bags Are Chic Fashion Accessories In Japan
Trader Joe's began selling reusable bags to customers in 1977, making it one of the first grocery stores to sell reusable bags. Over the years, the company has released a huge variety of bags including ones covered in unique artwork that represent particular states as well as canvas tote bags that place the store's logo front and center. The most surprising thing about these bags, however, isn't their design; it's how popular they are in Japan.
There is one main reason why Trader Joe's bags are a hugely fashionable item in Japan; these bags fit into a style known as America core. America core is a style that sees Japanese people wearing traditional American collegiate attire like sweatshirts from various universities. Somewhere along the line, reusable grocery totes — specifically from Trader Joe's — became associated with the style. (This is probably because Trader Joe's stands as one of America's most beloved grocery stores.) For this reason, the bags are a hugely popular accessory in Japan, and they're often sold at a marked-up price. For example, a Trader Joe's canvas tote that sells for less than $4 in the United States can easily fetch upwards of ¥1,500 – about $10 — in Japan. This really isn't all that strange seeing as Trader Joe's bags are also sold at inflated prices in the United States.
Americans can't get enough of Trader Joe's bags
Trader Joe's canvas totes and reusable grocery bags are a fashionable accessory even in the United States. Because of this, in the U.S., Trader Joe's bags fly off the shelves at an alarming rate. For example, when the chain's mini canvas totes were released in 2024, senior members of the chain's marketing team explained that thousands of bags had been sold in a matter of days. There were four color variants of these bags, and getting a hold of one — let alone all four — was a challenge for many Trader Joe's shoppers. (As a proud owner of all four, I would know.)
The totes were so popular that they were even mentioned on the Trader Joe's podcast, but it doesn't end there; Facebook "bag swap" groups have been launched so people can trade one bag for another. Given the popularity of the bags, it is little surprise that some of these groups have more than 6,000 members. (While a lot of people, this remains far less than the number of Aldi shoppers who have formed a fan base for the chain's "aisle of shame.")
If swapping isn't for you, and you can't go to a Trader Joe's store, resell sites are one of the best places to look for a bag. However, some of the Trader Joe's totes have been listed for hundreds of dollars on these sites, a far cry from the low amount initially charged for them. It seems Japanese people aren't the only ones who are willing to pay over the odds for these cute, versatile bags.