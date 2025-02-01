Why Trader Joe's Tote Bags Are Chic Fashion Accessories In Japan

Trader Joe's canvas totes and reusable grocery bags are a fashionable accessory even in the United States. Because of this, in the U.S., Trader Joe's bags fly off the shelves at an alarming rate. For example, when the chain's mini canvas totes were released in 2024, senior members of the chain's marketing team explained that thousands of bags had been sold in a matter of days. There were four color variants of these bags, and getting a hold of one — let alone all four — was a challenge for many Trader Joe's shoppers. (As a proud owner of all four, I would know.)

The totes were so popular that they were even mentioned on the Trader Joe's podcast, but it doesn't end there; Facebook "bag swap" groups have been launched so people can trade one bag for another. Given the popularity of the bags, it is little surprise that some of these groups have more than 6,000 members. (While a lot of people, this remains far less than the number of Aldi shoppers who have formed a fan base for the chain's "aisle of shame.")

If swapping isn't for you, and you can't go to a Trader Joe's store, resell sites are one of the best places to look for a bag. However, some of the Trader Joe's totes have been listed for hundreds of dollars on these sites, a far cry from the low amount initially charged for them. It seems Japanese people aren't the only ones who are willing to pay over the odds for these cute, versatile bags.