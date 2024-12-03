The Best Time Of Day To Get Fresh Produce At The Grocery Store

If you're anything like most shoppers out there, you probably do your grocery shopping on the weekends. According to studies, Saturday and Sunday are the busiest times of the week for grocery stores, so it's no wonder that by the end of the day, their produce aisles are looking a little worse for wear. You reach for a tomato to complete your cart of ingredients for fried green tomatoes or pick up a container of strawberries to bring home for that strawberry shortcake you've been dreaming about only to find that your options are... limited — the wilted, squishy, maybe non-existent kind of limited.

But did you know that the best time of day to shop for fresh produce at the grocery store is actually weekday mornings (or rather, mornings in general)? Not everyone can take a trip to the grocery store on a sunny Tuesday morning, but even if you manage to go on Saturday mornings, the earlier you get there, the higher the chance you'll snag some fresh produce. Ideally, shopping between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. will guarantee that you get first pick at the produce aisles, and you'll probably have less competition, too.