Fried Green Tomatoes Are Delicious, But We Know How To Make Them Better

Fall is a perfect time of year for fried green tomatoes. That's the end of peak harvest season for the indigenous berry plant. So get your hands on as many unripe tomatoes as you can and listen up.

Everyone knows fried green tomatoes are a staple of Southern cuisine. The appetizer blends well with buttermilk ranch, stands alone as a formidable treat on its own, and can make any BLT sandwich sing like the Five Heartbeats. But letting your green tomatoes soak in dill pickle juice before you put them on the fryer is a match made in culinary paradise that will change your life. The best part of this enhancement is it doesn't add too much more fuss to the traditional recipe for fried green tomatoes. Just an extra step or two, but you get exponentially more flavor in return.

Fried green tomatoes are a classic steeped in simplicity so don't over-complicate things trying to spruce up a dish that first became a staple in the Midwest and northeastern states in the 19th century. It wasn't until Fannie Flagg's 1987 novel was adapted into the iconic, Oscar-nominated film four years later that fried green tomatoes saw a new surge of popularity down south. But make no mistake about it, the added touch of dill only serves to amplify a dish that has been around for quite some time.