Buffalo Wild Wings Appetizers, Ranked From Worst To Best

Buffalo Wild Wings, or B-Dubs as it's affectionately known, is a fast casual restaurant known obviously for its boneless wings fried in tallow; in fact, Buffalo Wild Wings coined the phrase boneless wings. That section of its menu has many options for the discerning wing connoisseur like myself, but for this article, I am going to migrate past its specialty dish and land on its array of appetizers.

One could argue that a basket of wings is already an appetizer and not a main course, but for a company whose claim to fame is literally pitching the finger food as a meal of its own, it's no surprise they want to also provide guests with a list of starters. The company generously provided The Takeout with the opportunity to taste test its entire appetizer menu, and now that my stomach is full, it's time to rank them from worst to best.

Before I start my list, it should be stated that Buffalo Wild Wings feels more like a sports book than a restaurant; it's as fast-paced as the games playing on their many hanging TV screens, and although they aren't a gambling facility, you can bet on a wide selection of menu options beyond their staple dish. From burgers to salads to cocktails, this popular eatery is almost always full, catering to sports lovers and casual diners alike, but it's more kinetic than your average restaurant dining room.